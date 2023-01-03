PM Modi Addresses 108th Indian Science Congress, Focus on Self Reliant India, Read More Details Here

Indian Science Congress: In a video conference held today January 3, 2023, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that India's scientific community should work more in the direction to make India 'aatma nirbhar' (self-reliant).

Various developments happening in the progressive field of Science must aim at fulfilling India's growing requirements. Moreover, this should be the inspiration and act as motivation for all scientific communities in India.

As per the media reports, PM further added details about the potential of India in his address to the Indian Science Congress 2023, which was conducted in Nagpur, via video conferencing. He virtually inaugurated the 108th edition of the Indian Science Congress after a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic that occurred and impacted globally.

Indian Science Congress Key Highlights

According to the previous edition of the Indian Science Congress which has been considered a key event in the science calendar. This was held in Bengaluru state in January 2020.

Today’s event was a five-day 108th session of ISC commenced at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University located in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The 108th scientific programme celebrated and marked its hundredth anniversary in the contemporary year.

PM Modi on Scientific Needs

Modi cited India's growing energy needs and also urged the scientific community to build up such innovations in the field of Science. As a result, it would benefit the country immensely in the coming years.

Since India is home to approximately 17-18 per cent of the world's population, the progress of such a large number of people will lead to a surge in global advancement as well, he declared. Furthermore, he noted that in today’s fast-growing era, India is using scientific methods for progress and its consequences are clearly visible. Additionally, India has also seen a jump to 40th rank in the global innovation index since 81 in 2015 among 130 countries.

Scientific attempts can surely turn into big achievements when it steps out of the lab experiments to reach "zameen" (ground). The zenith point can be achieved in scientific advancements when their impact ranges from global to grassroots, and when the changes are visible in research as well as real life, as stated by PM Modi.

