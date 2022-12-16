PM Modi to Inaugurate Tripura’s First Dental College on Sunday, Check Details Here

Tripura Dental College: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating Tripura’s First Dental College on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The permission to build the Dental College was given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Dental College is being established in IGM Hospital's new building as per the recommendations of the Dental Council of India.

The details regarding the establishment of the Dental College were given by the Chief Minister in a press conference conducted recently. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on Sunday to address a rally along with inaugurating a few projects and interacting with the beneficiaries of the Welfare Schemes of the Central and State Governments.

Happy to share that the Central Government has accepted our proposal and granted permission for establishment of Agartala Government Dental College for starting BDS course for the academic session 2023-24. pic.twitter.com/l2h7Zrk96q — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) December 15, 2022

During his visit, the PM will also inaugurate the Dental College. He further added that a DCI team had earlier visited the proposed building for the Dental college on December 12 and 13, 2022, and also inspected the facilities. Impressed by the infrastructure, the approval for the Dental College was given by the Executive Council of DCI.

The CM further added that the Dental College will have 50 seats and will function under Tripura Central University. Out of the 50 seats, 15% will be reserved for the Central counselling while 7-8 seats will be reserved for Northeastern States and the remaining seats will be for the students of Tripura.

The admissions to the 4 year BDS programme will be conducted through the NEET examination and the academic session will start in September 2023. The CM in his address also thanked the PM and the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for accepting the proposal for the Dental College in the state.

