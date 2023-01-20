PM Modi’s Book Exam Warrior Launched in Hindi and Punjabi, Check Details Here

PM Modi’s Exam Warrior Released in Punjabi, Hindi: As per the latest updates, the Governor of Punjab and administrative UT Chandigarh Banwari Lal Purohit have recently launched the Punjabi and Hindi versions of PM Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warrior’. The book is dedicated to all students who are studying hard for the upcoming board exams. The book launch was attended by a total of 500 students from Punjab and Chandigarh.

The administrator further indulged in an interaction with the students. He motivated them to do their best in whatever they do. He also gave some exam tips and stress management. To make the students understand better, he cited examples from history and even his own life experiences to answer the queries of students.

He preached to them on simple living high thinking, gave tips on mental health, consistency in studies, gratitude, and meditation. Afterward, the ‘Exam Warrior’ was distributed among the students.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 session will be held on January 27, 2023. The registrations for the same are going on and will continue till January 27, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet must do the same on the official website. Anyone-students, parents, and teachers can take part in the PPC 2023 session.

However, they will have to submit the writing based on the themes allotted to them differently. Winners will get a certificate of appreciation and a PPC kit. Further, all participants will be able to download the certificate of participation. Candidates can register for the PPC 2023 on the official website i.e. innovateindia.mygov.in.

CBSE Board Exams 2023

The CBSE board exam 2023 for Classes 10th will be conducted from February 15, 2023, to March 21, 2023, whereas the CBSE class 12th exams 2023 are scheduled to be conducted from February 15, 2023, to April 5, 2023.

Further, the board has also released the date sheet for CBSE 10th and 12th practical exams 2023 from January 2, 2023, to February 14, 2023. Students can check the date sheet CBSE board 2023 from - cbse.gov.in

