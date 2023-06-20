  1. Home
Pondicherry University PhD Registration 2023 Begins, Apply Till June 29

Pondicherry University PhD Registration 2023 has been started on the official website. Eligible candidates can apply till June 29, 2023. Know eligibility requirements here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 20, 2023 18:08 IST
Pondicherry University PhD Admission: Pondicherry University has begun the PhD admission process for various disciples. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website: pondiuni.edu.in. The last date to apply for the Pondicherry University PhD admissions 2023 is June 29, 2023. 

According to the official notification, candidates will be selected based on the marks obtained in the entrance examination and the Interviews conducted by the concerned departments /centres. Candidates must check out the eligibility criteria before applying for the Pondicherry University PhD admissions 2023.

Pondicherry University PhD Admission: Check Application Fee

Check out the registration fee for different categories below:

Name of the Course

Application fee (per Course) in Rupees

SC* / ST* PH**/ 

Transgender** 

Others

PhD

500

Nil 

1000

Pondichery University PhD Admission: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the eligibility criteria for PU Admissions 2023 below:

  • Candidates who have studied under Class 12 and have three-year bachelor’s degrees and two-year master’s degrees can apply for the entrance exam. They must have secured a minimum of 55% marks. 
  • Those students who qualified for the master’s degree in the faculty of law, engineering and technology, agriculture, veterinary science or the degree of Doctor of Medicine or Master of Surgery in the Faculty of medicine, dentistry, paramedical of this university or any other university, through regular full-time study by securing a minimum of 55% marks will be eligible to apply for part-time or full-time PhD course.

