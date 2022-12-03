PPC 2023: CBSE asks Schools to Register for Creative Writing Competition

PPC 2023 CBSE Creative Writing: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) releases a circular requesting all CBSE-affiliated schools to take part in an online creative writing competition at innovateindia.mygov.in involving multiple types of topics for students, teachers, and parents.

As per the official notice published by CBSE, the PPC writing competition commenced on November 25 and will conclude on December 30, 2022. Students of classes 9 to 12 along with teachers and parents can register online on the main website.

The participants will be given an excellent opportunity to directly interact with Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they will be allowed to pose questions in front of PM Modi. Moreover, around 2050 winners will obtain a certificate signed by the Director NCERT and also a copy of the book ‘Exam Warrior’ written by PM Modi.

About PPC Creative Writing Competition

The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) will nominate and invite questions that may be presented in the program. CBSE posted a list of different exciting themes for the PPC creative writing competition for students, teachers, and parents.

According to the CBSE announcement, ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 will be conducted in a town hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi in January 2023.

CBSE has directed the affiliated schools to follow the below-mentioned instructions.

Schools need to adopt various innovative methods to promote this program that aims to reduce exam stress among students, teachers, and parents.

Schools are advised to use #PPC2023 on their social media handles to disseminate information about the event. They can also create posters and videos among other activities. The selected creative ideas and videos will be exhibited on the MyGov platform.

The schools are further instructed to display such creative presentations on their premises.

Finally, the schools must ensure the registration of as many participants for the online creative writing competition so that they don't miss an opportunity to get selected for the event.

