PPC 2023: NMNH Holds Online Session with Haryana School Principals, Check Details Here

PPC 2023: The National Museum of Natural History (NMNH) recently conducted an online interactive session on Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023. NMNH is a subordinate of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for all Principals of Schools in Haryana state as part of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment).

As per the latest notification, around 55 people participated in this virtual programme. Smt. Indu Boken, D.E.O. addressed the School Principals and further asked the Principals to help children by using several coping mechanisms with the exam-related stress and pressure that many students would be facing at the moment.

PPC Online Session Highlights

The official statement informed that this online interactive session on PPC 2023 was organised by the Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History (RGRMNH), Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History is a western regional centre of the National Museum of Natural History (NMNH). It has been noticed that over 2,643 students, teachers, and various general visitors participated in Green Talks, Green Pledges, Rangoli and Film Shows on #SaveEnergy, #MissonLiFE on January 13, 2023 (Friday).

PPC 2023 Registration Dates

Earlier, the Central Government announced the extension of the registration date for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) 2023. The last date to apply is January 27, 2023. As per the schedule, the application forms are open to all students, teachers and parents who are interested in personal interaction with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Candidates will have to submit their registration forms for the PPC event 2023 latest by January 27, through the official site of the government at innovateindia.mygov.in. as per the previous record, the last date to register for PPC 2023 was December 30, 2023.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, where PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers and parents and will share some useful tips on the overwhelming exam stress for the board examinations which will be coming in the near future.

