Pre-Matric Scholarship Registration 2022 For Class 9, 10 Scheduled Tribe Nagaland Students from 21 Nov

Pre-matric Scholarship Nagaland 2022: As per reports, the Directorate of School Education, Nagaland will start the common scholarship portal on 21st November 2022. Students studying in class 9 or 10th are eligible to apply for Nagaland Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022. According to updates, the last date to fill up the Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 is 31st December for the academic year 2022-2023.

Students seeking the pre-matric scholarship can visit the official website i.e. scholarship.nagaland.gov.in. The Pre-Matric Scholarship Nagaland 2022 scheme was launched to support the families of tribal children studying in class 9 or 10th. Students applying for the scholarship will have to submit their Aadhar details and bank details among other required documents.

Who are eligible for the Pre-Matric Scholarship Nagaland 2022?

The Directorate of School Education, Nagaland prescribes the eligibility criteria for the pre-matric scholarship scheme 2022. Those applying for this scholarship must go through the eligibility requirements provided below -

The student must belong to the scheduled Tribe community.

They should not be getting any other centrally funded Pre-Matric Scholarship.

They should be a regular student studying at Govt/ Private Schools recognized by Govt.

The tenure of the scholarship is subject to good conduct and satisfactory progress in studies including promotion from class to class every year.

The annual income of parents from all sources should not exceed Rs. 2 Lakh ( both Fresh & Renewal.)

Documents Required While Filling Pre-Matric Scholarship Nagaland 2022 Form

To fill up the complete form, students must upload the specified documents in the prescribed format. They can check below the list of documents required while filling up the pre-matric scholarship form 2022 -

One copy of the application for scholarship in the prescribed format.

One copy of the passport-size picture of the students along with their signatures.

Original Caste certificate signed by an authorized revenue officer and the officer must be either Tehsildar or an upper dignitary.

Income certificate

Also, if the student has got the pre-matric scholarship in the previous year, then they must attach the acknowledgement receipt of the scholarship received in the preceding year.

Official Notice of Pre-Matric Scholarship Nagaland 2022

An official notice from the Directorate of Information and Public stated that students from minority communities are not eligible for this scheme. The official statement reads, “The last date for institutions to submission of Annexure-I (Hard and Soft) copies (which can be downloaded from the Department Website: https://education.nagaland.gov.in) to the DEO/SDEO Office is 15th January 2023. The last date for DEO/SDEO Office to submit Annexure-I (Hard and Soft Copies) to the Directorate is 30th January 2023. Students who have applied for Pre-Matric Scholarship (Minorities) are not eligible for this Scheme”.

