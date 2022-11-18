    JEE Main Exam Dates 2023 Soon, Check Latest Updates on Joint Entrance Examination Here

    JEE Main 2023 Updates: NTA will soon announce the JEE Main 2023 exam dates at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the IIT JEE exam date 2023, the authorities will also release the notification of JEE Main for the candidates. Check details here 

    Updated: Nov 18, 2022 16:28 IST
    JEE Main Exam Dates 2023 Soon
    JEE Main 2023 Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main dates 2023 for the candidates. Once available, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main exam date 2023 at - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who have passed their class 12th in 2022 and 2021 or are appearing can apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam. 
     
    As soon as NTA announces JEE Main 2023 dates, the registration window will also be activated for the candidates. It is expected that NTA will conduct JEE Main 2023 in 2 sessions - January and April. However, there has been no official updates regarding the same by National Testing Agency. 

    JEE Main 2023 Updates 

    As per the recent media reports, NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 notification in November 2022. JEE Main 2023 is likely be held in January and April next year. The first session is likely to be conducted in January while the JEE Main second session will be held in April. The JEE Main 2023 registration is likely to commence in November. Around 10 lakh candidates take the test every year. 
     
    Once released, candidates will be able to check the JEE Main 2023 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Last year, NTA has conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session was held from 20th to 29th June 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between 21st to 30th July 2022. 

    Fake JEE Main 2023 Notification Goes Viral 

    All the interested candidates are eagerly waiting for JEE Main 2023 exam dates, amidst all the speculation, a fake notification of JEE Main 2023 went viral on social media. The fake notification states that the JEE Main registration 2023 will start on 16th November and conclude on 31st December 2022. The engineering entrance exam will be held in two sessions – January (18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd) and April (4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th). Later, NTA official confirmed that the notification is fake. 

    JEE Main 2022 Exam Analysis

    As per the previous year’s JEE Mains exam analysis, in Mathematics, there were questions from Circles, Conic Section, Calculus, Trigonometry etc. In Physics, questions were based on the following topics - Semiconductors, Kinematics, Current Electricity, Transistors etc. Talking about the level of questions, Mathematics was moderate but quite lengthy, whereas Physics was easy to moderate and Chemistry was easy.  
     

