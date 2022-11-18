WBJEE 2023: Exam Date Announced, Test on April 30

WBJEE 2023 Exam Dates: The exam schedule for the WBJEE 2023 examinations have been announced. According to media reports, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will be conducting the WBJEE 2023 Examinations on April 30, 2023. The official notification, registration, and examination schedule will be released on the official website of WBJEEB soon.

The WBJEE 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture courses offered in universities and colleges across the state. Qualifying the WBJEE 2023 exams is mandatory in order for students to apply to the engineering and other courses in West Bengal. Candidates interested in applying for the WBJEE 2023 exams can visit the official website of the board for further instructions and details.

WBJEE 2023 Registration Details

WBJEE 2023 Registration process will be conducted online mode. As per the procedure followed until the previous admission session, those who are interested in applying for the WBJEE 2023 exams can visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link which will be provided online.

Candidates registering must enter all relevant details in the online registration form. After completing the WBJEE 2023 registration process students will be able to fill and submit the WBJEE 2023 application form and submit the application fee.

WBJEE 2023 Examination Eligibility

WBJEE 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture programmes. Hence, candidates applying for the WBJEE 2023 examinations must have qualified for their class 12 examinations with minimum marks and Physics and Mathematics subjects along with Chemistry/Biology/Biotechnology/Computer Science/ Computer Application as a compulsory subject. Students applying for the WBJEE 2023 examinations are advised to first read through the eligibility criteria given before filling out the registration and application form.

