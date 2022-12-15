Pre-Matric Scholarship Restricted to Classes 9, 10 from OBC Category, Check Details Here

Pre-Matric Scholarship: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has released a notification regarding the pre-matric scholarship for students who belong to the OBC category. The scholarship scheme has been now confined to classes 9 and 10 in government schools.

As per the media reports, Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment answered in a written document against the question raised in the Rajya Sabha meeting that this important decision has been made in order to rationalize the scholarship programme.

Furthermore, Mr. Kumar stated in a written form that according to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, it is mandatory to provide compulsory elementary-level education along with free education to all children of classes 1 to 8. Also, only students who are studying in classes 9 and 10 and fulfill the criteria of the OBC category are applicable for the pre-matric scholarship scheme.

Minister of State for Social Justice, Pratima Bhoumik responded to a question saying that there are several individuals and organizations have given representations and consent for the reservation of OBCs based on their population factor. However, there is no plan so far to grant 50 percent of reservations for people belonging to the OBC category in sectors like education and employment.

Pratima Bhoumik gave the official statement in written form concerning the reservation and scholarship regulations in the country. Mr. Virendra Kumar earlier told that there has been a significant increase in the number of scholarships and uniformity has developed for day scholars and hostellers.

The Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs is likely to be implemented from 2022-23 covered under classes 9 and 10 only. The Union Government sent an official notice to the State and UT governments about the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme mentioning all the relevant details reportedly.

