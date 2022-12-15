    Pre-Matric Scholarship Restricted to Classes 9, 10 from OBC Category, Check Details Here

    Pre-Matric Scholarship: The Government has decided to limit the Pre-Matric Scholarship to Classes 9 and 10 belonging to OBC Category. As per report, the decision was made in order to rationalize and create uniformity in the scholarship programme. 

    Updated: Dec 15, 2022 12:09 IST
    Pre-Matric Scholarship
    Pre-Matric Scholarship

    Pre-Matric Scholarship: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has released a notification regarding the pre-matric scholarship for students who belong to the OBC category. The scholarship scheme has been now confined to classes 9 and 10 in government schools. 

    As per the media reports, Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment answered in a written document against the question raised in the Rajya Sabha meeting that this important decision has been made in order to rationalize the scholarship programme. 

    Furthermore, Mr. Kumar stated in a written form that according to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, it is mandatory to provide compulsory elementary-level education along with free education to all children of classes 1 to 8. Also, only students who are studying in classes 9 and 10 and fulfill the criteria of the OBC category are applicable for the pre-matric scholarship scheme. 

    Official Notification: Click Here

    OBC category Scholarship Scheme Details

    Minister of State for Social Justice, Pratima Bhoumik responded to a question saying that there are several individuals and organizations have given representations and consent for the reservation of OBCs based on their population factor. However, there is no plan so far to grant 50 percent of reservations for people belonging to the OBC category in sectors like education and employment. 

    Pratima Bhoumik gave the official statement in written form concerning the reservation and scholarship regulations in the country. Mr. Virendra Kumar earlier told that there has been a significant increase in the number of scholarships and uniformity has developed for day scholars and hostellers. 

    The Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs is likely to be implemented from 2022-23 covered under classes 9 and 10 only. The  Union Government sent an official notice to the State and UT governments about the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme mentioning all the relevant details reportedly. 

    Also Read: MAT Admit Card 2022 (Today): Download AIMA CBT 2 Hall Ticket for Dec Session at mat.aima.in

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories