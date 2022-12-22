Prof T G Sitharam Appointed As AICTE Chairman, Check Details Here

AICTE Chairman: Professor T G Sitharam took over the charge from M Jagadesh Kumar as the new chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on December 21, 2022. Mr Sitharam is the ex-director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.

As per the media reports, he has taken over the charge from University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. Also, Mr Kumar was the interim chairman in the succession of the former AICTE chairman, Anil D Sahasrabudhe.

T G SItharam Appointment Details

Anil D Sahasrabudhe was then relieved of his duties as the AICTE chairman in September 2022. Moreover, in the exercise of powers accorded under the Section 3(a)(a) read with Section a(1) of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Act, 1987.

Thus, the Central Government appoints, Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, as Chairman, of AICTE. His remuneration will be according to Level-l7 of the Commission Pay Matrix, on a deputation basis, for a particular period of three years.

As per the official public notice on T G Sitharam’s appointment, this pay scale will be in line with the date of assumption of charge, or till attaining the age of 65 years or until any further orders, whichever is considered the earliest.

T G Sitharam Professional Experience

Mr TG Sitharam was the Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati during the period from 2019 to 2020. Additionally, he has also served as a member of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) at the Department of Science and Technology, the Government of India.

Further, he handed over the position of IIT-G Director to Mr Parmeshwar K Iyer as the officiating Director of IIT Guwahati on December 20, 2022, to join the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

AICTE welcomed and greeted the new chairman T G Sitharam through an official Twitter handle. The Technical Education Council stated that Professor T G Sitharam will be now administering the position of the AICTE Chairman.

He has been employed in place of Mr Kumar. Prior to this charge, Mr Sitharam was the IIT-G Director. AICTE seems to be delighted to have Mr Sitharam on board.

In his previous roles, he has also worked in top institutions such as IIT, CIT, IISc, etc. Prof Sitharam announced that he envisages granting revolutionary and qualitative education to Indian students in order to bring out creativity and leadership qualities among them. He pledged to elevate the Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education by 50 per cent with the help of AICTE by the year 2035.

Also Read: NID DAT 2023: Application Window Without Late Fees Closes Today, Check Details Here