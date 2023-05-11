PSEB Board 12th Result 2023 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet Here

PSEB 12th Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the class 12th results soon. Once released, examinees will be able to access the mark sheet on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in. They will have to enter the roll number to access the results. Around 3 lakh students appeared in PSEB Class 12 exams 2023 and are eagerly waiting for the announcement of results.
If reports are to be believed, the result will be announced in either the last week of May or 1st week of June. However, no official announcement has been made till date. Along with the declaration of results, the authorities will also release the statistics stating the number of students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall passing percentage. In 2022, a total of 96.96% of students passed the exam. Out of 3,01,725 students who have appeared, 292520 students have been declared passed.
PSEB 12th Result 2023 - Highlights
|
Exam Conducting Board
|
Punjab School Education Board
|
Exam Name
|
Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination
|
Exam Dates
|
February 20 to April 21, 2023
|
PSEB 12th Result 2023
|
May 2023 (tentative)
|
Official Website
|
pseb.ac.in
|
Login Credentials
|
Roll number
How to Download Punjab Board 12th Result 2023?
Students who appeared in the intermediate exams can access their results on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned to check the mark sheet-
Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Punjab Board 12th result 2023 link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials i.e. roll number
Step 4: The admission ticket will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the same
Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference
How to Check PSEB 12th Result 2023 Offline?
Once the result is announced, there is a possibility that the official website may crash due to heavy traffic. In this situation, students can check out the result via SMS. Check how to get the mark sheet here-
- Type the roll number in the following format-
PB12(roll number)
- Now, send it to 5676750
- The result will be sent to your mobile number
Punjab Board 12th Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marksheet
Once the result is declared, students will be able to access the marks memo on the official website. Check out the list of a few important details mentioned on the mark sheet here-
- Student's name
- Roll number
- Parent’s name
- Category
- Subjects
- Total marks
- Theory and practical marks
- Registration number
- Stream
- Qualifying status
