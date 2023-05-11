PSEB Board 12th Result 2023 Expected Soon at pseb.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Marksheet Here

  1. Home
PSEB 12th Result 2023 is likely to be released soon. Once the link is activated, examinees will be able to access results on the official website. Check how to download here.

 

Updated: May 11, 2023 19:13 IST
PSEB 12th Result 2023: As per the latest updates, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the class 12th results soon. Once released, examinees will be able to access the mark sheet on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in. They will have to enter the roll number to access the results. Around 3 lakh students appeared in PSEB Class 12 exams 2023 and are eagerly waiting for the announcement of results.

If reports are to be believed, the result will be announced in either the last week of May or 1st week of June. However, no official announcement has been made till date. Along with the declaration of results, the authorities will also release the statistics stating the number of students who appeared, passed, failed, and the overall passing percentage. In 2022, a total of 96.96% of students passed the exam. Out of 3,01,725 students who have appeared, 292520 students have been declared passed.

PSEB 12th Result 2023 - Highlights

Exam Conducting Board

Punjab School Education Board

Exam Name

Senior Secondary (10+2) Examination

Exam Dates

February 20 to April 21, 2023

PSEB 12th Result 2023

May 2023 (tentative)

Official Website

pseb.ac.in

Login Credentials 

Roll number

How to Download  Punjab Board 12th Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the intermediate exams can access their results on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned to check the mark sheet-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Punjab Board 12th result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials i.e. roll number

Step 4: The admission ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

How to Check PSEB 12th Result 2023 Offline?

Once the result is announced, there is a possibility that the official website may crash due to heavy traffic. In this situation, students can check out the result via SMS. Check how to get the mark sheet here-

  • Type the roll number in the following format-

PB12(roll number)

  • Now, send it to 5676750
  • The result will be sent to your mobile number

Punjab Board 12th Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Marksheet

Once the result is declared, students will be able to access the marks memo on the official website. Check out the list of a few important details mentioned on the mark sheet here-

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Parent’s name
  • Category
  • Subjects
  • Total marks
  • Theory and practical marks
  • Registration number
  • Stream
  • Qualifying status

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
