PUBDET 2025: Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in Raise Objections by July 12

PUBDET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the WBJEE PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key today, July 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the PUBDET 2025 exams can visit the official website to download the answer key.
Along with the PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key, WBJEEB has also provided the link for students to raise objections on the answer key. As per the official notification issued, if any candidate is not satisfied with the model answer key, they can challenge the same by July 12, 2025. The link for students to challenge the provisional answer key is available ay wbjeeb.nic.in.
Students need to submit a fee of Rs. 500 for each challenge raised. The PUBDET 2025 Answer key challenge fee has to be submitted via net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI
PUBDET 2025 Provisional Answer Key - Click Here
PUBDET 2025 Answer Key: How to Download
WBJEE PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key is available on the official website. The provisional answer key contains the questions and the correct answer options for each question set. To download the PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key, students can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on the examination section and select PUBDET
Step 3: Click on the Answer key view and challenge link
Step 4: Login using the application number, password and security pin
Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference
PUBDET 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window
The WBJEE PUBDET 2025 answer key challenge window link is now available online. The last date for students to raise objections is July 12, 2025. Follow the instructions given below to raise objections
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE
Step 2: Click on PUBDET 2025 answer key challenge link
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Step 4: Click on the question number and answer
Step 5: Click on the challenge and submit the supporting documents
Step 6: Review the challenges
Step 7: Complete the requisite fee payment and click on submit
PUBDET 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window - Click Here
After the challenge window, the objections raised will be taken into consideration to prepare the PUBDET 2025 final answer key. The PUBDET 2025 results and expected to be announced online shortly after the final answer key is issued.
