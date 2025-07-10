PUBDET 2025: Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in Raise Objections by July 12

PUBDET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the WBJEE PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key today, July 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the PUBDET 2025 exams can visit the official website to download the answer key.

Along with the PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key, WBJEEB has also provided the link for students to raise objections on the answer key. As per the official notification issued, if any candidate is not satisfied with the model answer key, they can challenge the same by July 12, 2025. The link for students to challenge the provisional answer key is available ay wbjeeb.nic.in.

Students need to submit a fee of Rs. 500 for each challenge raised. The PUBDET 2025 Answer key challenge fee has to be submitted via net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI