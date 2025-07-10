Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

PUBDET 2025: Answer Key Released at wbjeeb.nic.in Raise Objections by July 12

WBJEE PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key and answer key challenge link are now live on the official website. Candidates can download the answer key and submit objections until July 12, 2025. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 10, 2025, 15:35 IST
PUBDET 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Challenge Window Open
PUBDET 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Challenge Window Open
Register for Result Updates

PUBDET 2025 Provisional Answer Key: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has issued the WBJEE PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key today, July 10, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the PUBDET 2025 exams can visit the official website to download the answer key.

Along with the PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key, WBJEEB has also provided the link for students to raise objections on the answer key. As per the official notification issued, if any candidate is not satisfied with the model answer key, they can challenge the same by July 12, 2025. The link for students to challenge the provisional answer key is available ay wbjeeb.nic.in. 

Students need to submit a fee of Rs. 500 for each challenge raised. The PUBDET 2025 Answer key challenge fee has to be submitted via net banking/ debit card/ credit card/UPI 

PUBDET 2025 Provisional Answer Key - Click Here

PUBDET 2025 Answer Key: How to Download

WBJEE PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key is available on the official website. The provisional answer key contains the questions and the correct answer options for each question set. To download the PUBDET 2025 provisional answer key, students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on the examination section and select PUBDET

Step 3: Click on the Answer key view and challenge link

Step 4: Login using the application number, password and security pin

Step 5: Download the answer key for further reference

PUBDET 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window

The WBJEE PUBDET 2025 answer key challenge window link is now available online. The last date for students to raise objections is July 12, 2025. Follow the instructions given below to raise objections

Related Stories

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEE

Step 2: Click on PUBDET 2025 answer key challenge link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: Click on the question number and answer 

Step 5: Click on the challenge and submit the supporting documents

Step 6: Review the challenges

Step 7: Complete the requisite fee payment and click on submit

PUBDET 2025 Answer Key Challenge Window - Click Here

After the challenge window, the objections raised will be taken into consideration to prepare the PUBDET 2025 final answer key. The PUBDET 2025 results and expected to be announced online shortly after the final answer key is issued. 


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News