Punjab Govt to distribute Free School Uniforms among 15.49 lakh students from Govt Schools

Punjab Govt to Distribute Free School Uniforms: Punjab Govt has launched a unique scheme under which government school students will be provided with free school uniforms. The decision was formally notified by Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on 19th May. Sharing further details, Mr Hayer said that the School Education Department will spearhead the free uniform distribution drive under which 15,49,192 government school students of Class 1 to 8 for academic session 2022-23 will be provided with free school uniforms. To fund the scheme, the government has released Rs 92.95 crore.

Details of the Beneficiaries

Along with sharing the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme, Education Minister Hayer also mentioned that of the total allocation of funds, Rs 50.72 crore will be used to provide school uniforms to the 8,45,429 girl students in govt schools in the state. On similar lines, Rs 32.75 crore has been set aisde to prepare school uniforms for 5,45,993 boys who fall under the SC Category. On similar lines, 1,57,770 boys who fall in the BPL (below poverty line) category will also be provided school uniforms at the cost of Rs 9.46 crore. The distribution of School Uniforms will be managed by the school management committees (SMCs).

Category No of Students Budget Allocation Girl Students 8,45,429 Rs 50.72 crore Boys under SC Category 5,45,993 Rs 32.75 crore Boys under BPL line 1,57,770 Rs 9.46 crore

According to the press release published by the School Education Department, School Management Committees have been allocated Rs 600/- per student to purchase school uniforms for the govt school students. Furthermore, education minister also directed SMCs to not purchase uniforms from any participar shop or brands.

