Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-up Round 2 Registrations Commence at bfuhs.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Baba Farid University of Health Science has commenced the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Mop-Up Registrations. Students eligible to apply for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling process can complete the registrations against the Vacant seats at the institute until January 11, 2023. The Mop-Up round is being conducted for the vacant seats in the BDS programme.

Candidates can complete the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Registration process through the link available on the official website. Students are required to register and submit the requisite fee in order to participate in the Mop-Up round.

According to the given schedule, the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Mop Up Provisional Merit List will be released on January 12, 2023. The Physics counselling will begin on January 13, 2023, and those allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges by January 14, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule - Click Here

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Direct Link - Click Here

How to apply for Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round?

The registration link for Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Mop Up round is available on the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Science. Students can also follow the steps given here to complete the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the Punjab NEET Counselling 2022 Website

Step 2: Click on the Online application link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Registration Number and Password in the link provided

Step 4: Fill in the required details and submit the application fee

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

Candidates must note that those who have already registered for the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling need not register for the mop-up round. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous rounds of counselling are eligible to apply for the Punjab NEET UG 202 Mop-Up round.

Also Read: Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Vacant List for Stray Vacancy Round To Release Today