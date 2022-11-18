Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: BFUHS Revises NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BHUFS) has revised the Punjab National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling 2022 schedule for round 2. As per the revised date, the Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list will be released on 19th November 2022. Candidates will be able to check and download the Punjab NEET UG merit list on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

Also, the last date to submit the willingness to participate in Punjab NEET UG counselling round 2 is today - 18th November. Further, they will be allowed to fill in choices and enter preferences through the online portal for Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 till 20th November.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates for Round 2

Events Revised Dates Last date of submission of willingness to participate in round 2 18th November 2022 Release of provisional merit list of candidates 19th November 2022 Date of filling choices/preferences for Punjab NEET UG round 2 counselling Till 20th November 2022 Processing of seat allotment Till 24th November 2022 Release of provisional seat allotment result Till 25th November 2022 Objections (if any) regarding Provisional Result can be submitted Physically at University office Till 26th November 2022 (11 am) Final provisional seat allotment result 26th November 2022 Date of reporting/joining in the provisionally allotted college 27th to 30th November 2022

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Revised Schedule for Round 2

Punjab NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022 For Round 2

As per the revised dates of Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022, the university will start the seat allotment process by 24th November and the provisional seat allotment result will be declared by 25th November 2022. The officials will also provide the facility to raise objections in Punjab NEET UG round-2 provisional result by 26th November 2022.

However, candidates will have to submit the objections physically at the university office. The final Punjab NEET UG provisional seat allotment result will be declared on 26th November 2022. All the selected MBBS and BDS aspirants will have to report and join the allotted medical college between 27th to 30th November 2022.

