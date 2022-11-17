NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Releases Important Notice For Candidates Participated In State Counselling

NEET PG Counselling 2022: As per the latest updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) have released a notice stating that the candidates who joined the state counselling and also enrolled themselves in the mop-up round of All India NEET PG counselling have to delete their names from the state counselling. According to MCC, there are 43 such candidates who participated in both state counselling and NEET PG mop-up rounds.

The candidates who joined NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 or round 2 of all India NEET PG MCC counselling as well as in-state counselling, will now be removed if they do not resign by today - November 17th, 2022 by 6 PM. The same notification has been released for Online NEET Master of Dental Sciences (MDS) Counselling too.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Official Notice

As per the official notice released by MCC, a total of 43 candidates have joined seats through NEET PG 2022 counselling round 1 or All India NEET PG counselling round 2 and state counselling. MCC has asked these candidates to withdraw their names from state counselling latest by 6 pm today. The MCC quoted, “These candidates will have to ensure that their names are deleted from the list of candidates joined through respective state counselling authorities failing which their names would be removed from the All India Quota joined candidate’s data of MCC of DGHS and they will have no claim on their joined seat”.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Notice PDF

NEET PG Counselling 2022 for Mop-Up Round

As per the updates, the NEET PG mop-up round will be held on November 18th, 2022. The MCC in its statement referred to the Supreme Court order which stated that all states and union territories had to complete the second round of state counselling by 16th November and had to submit and upload the date on the MCC website. Earlier, the MCC has released the list of 18,184 candidates who have participated in various state counselling.

