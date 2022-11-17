AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow for Round 1, Download at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: As per the updated dates announced by Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC), the seat allotment for AYUSH NEET counselling round 1 will be released tomorrow on 18th November 2022. Candidates can check the AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 for round 1 at aaccc.gov.in. They need to use their login credentials to download the AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result 2022.

As per updates, the authority will initially announce the provisional seat allotment result for round 1. Earlier, the AYUSH NEET round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled to be announced on 17th November 2022. However, AACCC has revised the dates for the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 1 admission.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates AYUSH NEET UG Processing of Seat Allotment 16th to 17th November 2022 AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 18th November 2022 Reporting at allotted Institute 18th to 25th November 2022

How To Check AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1?

As per the updates, the seat allotment result of AYUSH NEET UG will be provisional and candidates will be given the option to raise their objections within the stipulated time. Know steps to download the AYUSH NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AYUSH - aaccc.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the - UG counselling tab.

3rd Step - On the new page - click on AYUSH Seat allotment result round 1.

4th Step - The result will be displayed in the form of PDF.

5th Step - Also, download the AYUSH NEET seat allotment pdf for future reference.

About AYUSH NEET 2022

AACCC conducts AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) NEET UG counselling for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses.

The committee conducts counselling for 15% all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others. For state quota AYUSH counselling, candidates need to apply to their respective state counselling authorities.

