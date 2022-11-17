Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Allotment Result Released, Check at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Results for NEET PG Round 2 Counselling. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Counselling process can visit the official website of the examination authority to check the allotment result.

The Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Result is available for those students who have applied for the Round 2 allotment and completed the application and choice-filling procedure. To check the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the PGET 2022 Number.

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Results through the direct link provided here.

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 - Click Here

Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

According to the dates available online, the students who are allotted seats in the second allotment round can complete the admission and fee payment procedure until November 18, 2022. The last date for students to report to the allotted colleges is November 19, 2022.

How to download the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Allotment Result

The Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Round 2 Allotment result is available on the official website. To download the NEET PG 2022 Seat Allotment Results candidates can follow the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the PGET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Step 3: Login using the PGET Number

Step 4: The allotment results of the students will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment Results for further reference

Documents to be submitted during admissions

Those candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round of seat allotment can report to the college and complete the admission procedure. Candidates are required to submit all the necessary documents during the admission process.

Print out of KEA NEET PG Application form

Photo ID proof

NEET PG Admit Card

NEET PG Scorecard

Class 12 Marksheet

Birth Certificate

MBBS Degree Certificate

Medical Registration Certificate

Category Certificate

Also Read: HP Board Exam Dates 2023: Winter Closing Session Class 3, 5 and 8 Exam Schedule Released, Check at hpbose.org