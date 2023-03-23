QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: IIT Kanpur Secures 85th Place Globally, 5th Nationally

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: As per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has secured 85th rank in the field of Engineering and Technology internationally. However, the institute has been placed 5th domestically.

Among the top 100 institutions in the world for computer science and information systems, the institute is now placed 96th, moving up 13 spots from the previous year. It was ranked 87th in the universities for electrical and electronic engineering, up 21 spots from the previous year.

Along with this, IIT also achieved rankings of 121 in mathematics and 122 in mechanical, aeronautical, and manufacturing engineering. IITK is now ranked 5th nationally and 248th globally in the field of natural sciences.

About QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023

Universities are rated annually by the QS global ranking by subject according to their standing in the fields of academia, the effect of their research, and employer reputation. As a standard for educational achievement, the rankings are widely acknowledged.

Talking about the performance in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, IIT Kanpur, director, Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, said: "IIT Kanpur is constantly re-evaluating the curriculum and methodologies to improve research and learning.”

“These rankings validate IIT Kanpur’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. We are committed to constantly improvise and keep up with the requirements of the changing times by offering the best of academic experience at IIT Kanpur."

44 Indian Programmes Feature in Top 100: QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023

According to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, a total of 44 programmes offered by Indian Higher education institutions have been featured in the top 44 programmes. Last year, over 35 programmes secured ranks under the top 100.

As per the QS Quacquarelli Symonds statement, Indian Higher Education institutions have performed well in the fields of Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies, and Physics.

