Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Begins Today; Check Schedule, Fee Structure Here

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023: The Officer of the Coordinator has released the Rajasthan Pre DElED Counselling dates 2023 on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. They can check out the schedule here.
According to the Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 schedule, candidates can start applying online from today onwards. They have to pay Rs 3000 as a registration fee via e-mitra, debit/credit card, or net banking. It must be noted that the last date to register is October 17, 2023.
Additionally, candidates have to give preferences according to the online list for admission to a teaching institution between October 6 and 18, 2023. In case of any queries, they may get in touch with the concerned authorities.
Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Payment of registration fee (Rs 3000)
|
October 6 to 17, 2023
|
Fill in options as per online list (for entry to teaching institution)
|
October 6 to 18, 2023
Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2023 Notice- Click Here (PDF File)
Documents Required for Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElED Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files for verification below:
- Rajasthan Pre DElED 2023 Scorecard
- Rajasthan BSTC 2023 Admit Card
- Online counseling form
- Fee Slip
- Class 10 Mark Sheet
- Class 12 Mark Sheet
- CET BEd Mark Sheet
- Valid ID Prood
- Passport size photograph
- Domicile Certificate
- Caste Certificate Proof (if applicable)
- Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (if applicable)
Rajasthan BSTC 2023 Counseling Fees
Candidates can check out the counselling registration as well as course fees below:
|
Registration Fee
|
Rs 3000
|
BSTC Course Fee
|
Rs 25000
