  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Shortly at panjiyakpredeled.in; Get Direct Link, Expected Cut-off Here

Breaking News

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Shortly at panjiyakpredeled.in; Get Direct Link, Expected Cut-off Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 is likely to be out soon on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam must check the results by entering login details.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 20, 2023 18:26 IST
BSTC Result 2023
BSTC Result 2023

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is likely to announce Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) results today: September 20, 2023. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in by entering their login credentials.

The authorities conducted the entrance exam on August 28, 2023. As per the statistics, over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the test. Now, they are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Pre D.El.Ed BSTC Result 2023. Afterward, the seat allotment and admission process shall commence. 

Pre DElED BSTC Result 2023 Rajasthan- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023

Click Here

panjiyakpredeled.in 2023 result: Login Credentials Required

Candidates can key in the following details to access results:

  • Registration Number
  • Date of Birth (DOB)

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Pre DElED BSTC Result 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and DOB

Step 4: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Sarkari will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Pre D.EL.ED BSTC Result 2023 Overview

Exam Name

Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd)

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education

Exam date

August 28, 2023

Result date

September 20, 2023 (tentative)

Login credentials required

 Registration number Date of birth

Official website to Check Result

panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Check Expected Cut-off Here

Candidates can check out the anticipated cut-off marks below:

Category

Cut-off

UR

240-250

OBC

230-240

SC

210-220

ST

210-220

EWS

230-240

PWD

190-200

Also Read: Assam DElED PET Result 2023 Releases Today at scertpet.co.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: आज panjiakpredeled.in पर जारी होगा बीएसटीसी का रिजल्ट, ऐसे चेक करें प्री-डीएलएड मेरिट लिस्ट

 

Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023