Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Shortly at panjiyakpredeled.in; Get Direct Link, Expected Cut-off Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan is likely to announce Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) results today: September 20, 2023. Candidates can check out the results on the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in by entering their login credentials.

The authorities conducted the entrance exam on August 28, 2023. As per the statistics, over 6 lakh candidates appeared for the test. Now, they are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Pre D.El.Ed BSTC Result 2023. Afterward, the seat allotment and admission process shall commence.

Pre DElED BSTC Result 2023 Rajasthan- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Click Here

panjiyakpredeled.in 2023 result: Login Credentials Required

Candidates can key in the following details to access results:

Registration Number

Date of Birth (DOB)

How to Check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Pre DElED BSTC Result 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and DOB

Step 4: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023 Sarkari will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Pre D.EL.ED BSTC Result 2023 Overview

Exam Name Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) Conducting Body Rajasthan Department of Elementary Education Exam date August 28, 2023 Result date September 20, 2023 (tentative) Login credentials required Registration number Date of birth Official website to Check Result panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: Check Expected Cut-off Here

Candidates can check out the anticipated cut-off marks below:

Category Cut-off UR 240-250 OBC 230-240 SC 210-220 ST 210-220 EWS 230-240 PWD 190-200

Also Read: Assam DElED PET Result 2023 Releases Today at scertpet.co.in; Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2023: आज panjiakpredeled.in पर जारी होगा बीएसटीसी का रिजल्ट, ऐसे चेक करें प्री-डीएलएड मेरिट लिस्ट