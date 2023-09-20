Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out on rajugneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) stray round schedule has been released. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process can check out the dates on the official website: rajugneet2023.com.

Candidates who wish to participate in the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round offline for admission to MBBS, and BDS programmes must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2000 for non-reserved candidates whereas Rs 1200 for SC/ST and ST-STA candidates.

As per authority’s statement, “ All registered candidates who are eligible and wish to participate in stray vacancy round off-line counselling must present themselves personally before the Board on the designated place, date, and time. To participate, print ‘Entry Ticket’ through the candidate's login and carry the same.’’

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Schedule

Candidates can check out the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule here:

Event Dates Publication of seat matrix for stray round September 20 Registrations, payment of fee begin September 22 Last date for registration, fee payment September 24 Publishing of provisional seat matrix September 23 Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) subject to vacancy September 25 Seat allotment result September 27 to 28, 2023 Security deposit September 22 to 26, 2023 Reporting to colleges September 27 to 30, 2023

If a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the stray vacancy round does not join the allocated college, he/she will be debarred from participating in state counselling for 1 year. Also, the security amount will be forfeited.

