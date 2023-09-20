  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out on rajugneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Schedule Out on rajugneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round schedule is out now. Candidates can download the complete schedule on the official website: rajugneet2023.com. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 20, 2023 18:19 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) stray round schedule has been released. Candidates who wish to participate in the counselling process can check out the dates on the official website: rajugneet2023.com. 

Candidates who wish to participate in the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round offline for admission to MBBS, and BDS programmes must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 2000 for non-reserved candidates whereas Rs 1200 for SC/ST and ST-STA candidates. 

As per authority’s statement, “ All registered candidates who are eligible and wish to participate in stray vacancy round off-line counselling must present themselves personally before the Board on the designated place, date, and time. To participate, print ‘Entry Ticket’ through the candidate's login and carry the same.’’

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Schedule

Candidates can check out the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule here:

Event

Dates

Publication of seat matrix for stray round

September 20

Registrations, payment of fee begin

September 22

Last date for registration, fee payment

September 24

Publishing of provisional seat matrix

September 23

Publishing of provisional merit list (State, PwD, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) subject to vacancy

September 25

Seat allotment result

September 27 to 28, 2023

Security deposit

September 22 to 26, 2023

Reporting to colleges

September 27 to 30, 2023

If a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the stray vacancy round does not join the allocated college, he/she will be debarred from participating in state counselling for 1 year. Also, the security amount will be forfeited.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC to Reopen Round 3 Registration Window Amid Cut-off Reduction
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023