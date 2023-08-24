Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 merit list, seat matrix releases at rajugneet2023.com, get download link here

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released the provisional merit list and seat matrix for the Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling. Candidates can download their provisional merit list pdf online at the official website: rajugneet2023.com. Along with this, Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list of PwD and NRI candidates has also been released.

The online choice filling facility will remain open till August 25. The last date to submit the security deposit is August 25, 2023. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the board will declare the Rajasthan NEET UG 2nd seat allotment results on August 28, 2023.

Rajasthan MBSS/BDS Counselling Round 2 Dates 2023

Candidates can go through the table to check important dates related to Rajasthan NEET round 2 counselling:

Events Dates Last date to fill choices August 25, 2023 Last date to pay security fees August 25, 2023 Rajasthan NEET UG 2nd seat allotment result August 28, 2023

How to download the Rajasthan NEET UG merit list 2023 for round 2?

The round 2 provisional seat matrix and merit list pdf can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download Rajasthan NEET UG merit list online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - provisional seat matrix or merit list combined, round 2, or, ‘List of NRI candidates’ or, ‘Provisional merit list PwD’

Step 3: The list of candidates name and seat matrix pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the merit list and save it for future references

Rajasthan NEET UG Security Deposit

Candidates who wish to get admission in government medical and dental colleges in the state will have to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 however, SC, ST, OBC, and MBC candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000. Private medical colleges, they must make a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh for medical and for private dental colleges an amount of Rs 10,000.

