  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 merit list, seat matrix releases at rajugneet2023.com, get download link here

Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 merit list, seat matrix releases at rajugneet2023.com, get download link here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released the round 2 merit list and seat matrix pdf for the candidates. They can download the Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list online at the official website: rajugneet2023.com. Get direct download link here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 24, 2023 09:32 IST
Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 merit list, seat matrix at rajugneet2023.com
Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 merit list, seat matrix at rajugneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences has released the provisional merit list and seat matrix for the Rajasthan NEET UG round 2 counselling. Candidates can download their provisional merit list pdf online at the official website: rajugneet2023.com. Along with this, Rajasthan NEET UG provisional merit list of PwD and NRI candidates has also been released. 

The online choice filling facility will remain open till August 25. The last date to submit the security deposit is August 25, 2023. Based on the choices filled by the candidates, the board will declare the Rajasthan NEET UG 2nd seat allotment results on August 28, 2023. 

Rajasthan NEET Provisional Merit list, Combined, Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Rajasthan NEET UG Provisional merit list PwD - Direct Link (Available Now)

Rajasthan NEET UG List of NRI candidates - Direct Link (Available Now)

Rajasthan NEET Provisional seat matrix - Direct Link (Available Now)

Rajasthan MBSS/BDS Counselling Round 2 Dates 2023 

Candidates can go through the table to check important dates related to Rajasthan NEET round 2 counselling: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to fill choices 

August 25, 2023

Last date to pay security fees 

August 25, 2023

Rajasthan NEET UG 2nd seat allotment result

August 28, 2023

How to download the Rajasthan NEET UG merit list 2023 for round 2? 

The round 2 provisional seat matrix and merit list pdf can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download Rajasthan NEET UG merit list online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - provisional seat matrix or merit list combined, round 2, or, ‘List of NRI candidates’ or, ‘Provisional merit list PwD’

Step 3: The list of candidates name and seat matrix pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the merit list and save it for future references

Rajasthan NEET UG Security Deposit 

Candidates who wish to get admission in government medical and dental colleges in the state will have to pay a fee of Rs 10,000 however, SC, ST, OBC, and MBC candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000. Private medical colleges, they must make a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh for medical and for private dental colleges an amount of Rs 10,000. 

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling, Locking Closes Today, Allotment on August 28
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023