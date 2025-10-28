Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 Awarded to Three Professors of IIT Madras

Key Points
- Prof. Thalappil Pradeep - Clean Water Technologies, advanced materials and molecular clusters
- Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam - Developing affordable healthcare technologies
- Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal - pioneering research contributions in the field of cryptography.
Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025: Three professors from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, have been selected for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025. The awards have been announced for the outstanding and inspiring contributions by scientists, technologists and innovators across different fields of science, technology and technology-led innovations. The award honours exemplary achievements and lifetime contributions which have advanced the nation's scientific and technological capabilities.
Complete List of Awardees for Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) - 2025 - Click Here
Categories for Award
The awards are issued under four categories
- Vigyan Ratna (VR)
- Vigyan Shri (VS)
- Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB)
- Vigyan Team (VT)
@iitmadras proudly congratulates Prof. Thalappil Pradeep, Prof. Shweta Agarwal, and Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam on being honoured with the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 — one of India’s highest recognitions for contributions to science and technology.— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) October 27, 2025
Their achievements… pic.twitter.com/XpnO1e0eMy
About the Awardees
Prof. Thalappil Pradeep from the Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras, won the award in the Vigyan Shri category. He has been honoured for his globally recognised research in Clean Water Technologies, advanced materials and molecular clusters.
Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam from the Department of Electrical Engineering and Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, have been selected in the Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar category.
Prof. Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam has been honoured for developing affordable healthcare technologies, medical devices, high-resolution large-scale human brain imaging technologies, and establishing globally recognised R&D centres in the health-tech area.
Prof. Shweta Prem Agrawal has been recognised for her pioneering research contributions in the field of cryptography.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation