Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025 Awarded to Three Professors of IIT Madras

Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025: Three professors from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, have been selected for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar 2025. The awards have been announced for the outstanding and inspiring contributions by scientists, technologists and innovators across different fields of science, technology and technology-led innovations. The award honours exemplary achievements and lifetime contributions which have advanced the nation's scientific and technological capabilities.

Complete List of Awardees for Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP) - 2025 - Click Here

Categories for Award

The awards are issued under four categories

Vigyan Ratna (VR)

Vigyan Shri (VS)

Vigyan Yuva – Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar (VY-SSB)

Vigyan Team (VT)