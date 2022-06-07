RBSE 5th, 8th Class Result 2022 Date Confirmed: Rajasthan Board to Declare Class 5, Class 8 Results Tomorrow, Get Details Here

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Tomorrow will be the D-day for Class 5 and Class 8 students of Rajasthan Board! As per the official update, the RBSE 5th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 8th Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow - 8th June 2022 - Wednesday. The announcement of Rajasthan 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 comes as a big relief for nearly 12 lakh students who have appeared for the annual board exams and have been waiting for the results for nearly two months. Once declared officially, students will be able to check their Rajasthan Class 5 and Class 8 Results will be made available online via the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, after declaration, the RBSE 5th and 8th Class Results 2022 will be made available via the direct link placed below as well:

Check Rajasthan 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

Education Minister Confirms Result Date and Time

The date and time for Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th Class Result 2022 has been confirmed by the State Education Minister Dr BD Kalla. Taking to twitter earlier, Dr Kalla said that “The examination results of 12.63 lakh candidates of class-8 and 14.53 lakh candidates of class-5 will be declared digitally on June 8, 2022 at 11.00 am. My best wishes and blessings to all the students.” The confirmation of Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2022 and RBSE Class 8 Result 2022 comes at a time when students and parents have been waiting for it for months. The confirmation from Education Minister also puts all rumours and speculations around RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Results to rest.

Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 Marksheets

According to the details available through media reports, the BSER Ajmer will declare the Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 8th Class Result 2022 tomorrow at 11 AM in the morning. The RBSE Results for primary and upper primary class students will be declared online via official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and published in the form of a digital scorecard. However, following the virtual declaration, the RBSE 5th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 8th Result 2022 original marksheets will be made available to the students from their respective schools within next few days.

RBSE Result 2022 Grading System

Reports coming from the Ajmer office or Rajasthan Board have hinted that the RBSE 8th Result 2022 and Rajasthan Class 5 Result 2022 will be declared in the grade point format. This means that students will be awarded Result grades instead of marks for the RBSE 8th Result 2022. As per the grading system, A1 grade will be the highest grade while Grade D is the minimum grade required by students to pass in the exam. Any student securing E1 or E2 Grade will eb considered as failed. For students who secure E grade in two or less subjects, the board will hold supplementary exams in coming month, giving students another chance to clear the exam.

