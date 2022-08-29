RPVT Admit Card 2022 To Release Today at rajuvas.org, Know How To Download Here

RPVT Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (RAJUVAS), Bikaner will likely to release the admit card for the Rajasthan Pre-Veterinary Test (RPVT) today on 29th August 2022. Candidate will be able to download the RPVT admit card in online mode at rajuvas.org. They will have to use their user ID/registration number, password, and course filled at the time of registration to download RPVT 2022 admit card.

Candidates who have registered for the RPVT 2022 exam will only be able to download the admit card. Through RPVT 2022 scores, admission to 505 seats in six Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (B.VSc & AH) colleges will be granted.

The RPVT 2022 hall ticket will has personal details of candidates like name, date of birth, exam centre name and address, and exam day guidelines. The RPVT exam will be conducted on 11th September 2022.

How To Download RPVT Admit Card 2022?

Candidates will be able to download the RPVT 2022 admit card only in online mode. The officials will not release the hall ticket in any other mode. To download the same, candidates will have to visit the official website - rajuvas.org/admission. On the homepage, click on - Download RPVT admit card link. In the login window, enter the User ID/registration number, password, and course. The hall ticket of RPVT 2022 will appear on the screen.

Also, candidates will have to affix a postcard-size photograph in the proforma as per the specifications. If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the details printed on his/her RPVT 2022 admit card, he/she must write an email to rpvtrajuvas@gmail.com and get it rectified.

What Documents Are Required to be Carried Along with RPVT Admit Card 2022?

Candidates without carrying the admit card of RPVT will not be allowed to enter exam hall. Apart from this the following documents must be carried to the RPVT 2022 exam centres for verification purposes - RPVT admit card with passport size photograph affixed on it, Proforma with postcard photograph and one original ID proof (PAN card, Driving License, Voter ID, Ration Card, Aadhaar Card).