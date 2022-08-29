Calcutta University BCom Result 2022 (OUT): CU BCom Semester VI Results Declared, Check at wbresults.nic.in

Calcutta University BCom Result 2022 (OUT): Calcutta University has declared the CU BCom Sem VI Results for the recently held examination today - 29th August 2022. CU Exam result 2022 has been declared by the university for the Semester 6 Students from Bachelor of Commerce Programme who had appeared for the exam held recently. All such students can now check the outcome of their hard work in the form of Calcutta University BCom Results by logging onto the official websites. To check Calcutta University BCom Results and Download Result Scorecards online, students need to log onto the official portal - wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check the same has also been provided below:

Check Calcutta University BCom (Sem VI) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Collect Marksheets from College from 31st August

As per the details shared by the university, for now the Calcutta University BCom Result 2022 has been declared only online and made available to the students virtually. By logging onto the official website, candidates will be able to download their provisional results scorecard in the digital format. However, the original marksheets for the students will be available through the respective colleges from where students have registered for the examination. After 31st August, students are advised to reach out to their college administrators to collect original marksheets for Calcutta University BCom Results 2022.

How to check Calcutta University BCom Result 2022 online?

As was done earlier for BA and BSc courses, the result for Calcutta University BCom Semester VI course has been declared online and made available on the official website. To check CU BCom Result 2022, candidates need to log onto the website wbresutls.nic.in and click on the link for “B.Com.Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS)”. This will take you to a new page with input fields for Exam Roll Number and the Security Captcha Code displayed on the screen. After entering and submitting these details, Calcutta University BCom Result Scorecard will be displayed on the screen. From here, candidates can download the scorecard or marksheet and take printout of the same for future reference.

