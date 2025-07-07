Sangam School of Excellence Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Students from Sangam School of Excellence, Bhilwara, won the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge (SAEC) 2025, India, organized by Austrade. The three-week program taught Grade 10–12 students leadership and innovation skills. Sixty teams from across India participated, with six finalists presenting their ideas in New Delhi on global challenges like Green Tech, AI, and social good.

Jul 7, 2025
Students from Sangam School of Excellence, Bhilwara (Rajasthan) have won the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge (SAEC) 2025, India, a national innovation competition organized by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).

The three-week program was designed for students from Grade 10 to 12 and focused on building real-world skills like leadership, innovation, and problem-solving. Participants worked in teams of three and were guided by Australian teachers and industry experts.

The students created and pitched smart business ideas to solve global challenges in areas such as:

  • Green Tech & Sustainable Solutions

  • Human-Centred AI

  • Digital Transformation for Social Good

This year, 60 school teams from 16 cities in India took part in the challenge. Out of them, six finalist teams were selected and invited to New Delhi to present their business ideas live in front of expert judges.

At the final event, HE Philip Green OAM said, “I congratulate the winners and all the participants of the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025, India. Each year, Indian students impress us with creative and practical ideas to solve real-world problems. This event shows the strong education partnership between Australia and India, and our shared goal to support young innovators.”

