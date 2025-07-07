Sangam School of Excellence Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025

Students from Sangam School of Excellence, Bhilwara (Rajasthan) have won the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge (SAEC) 2025, India, a national innovation competition organized by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade).
The three-week program was designed for students from Grade 10 to 12 and focused on building real-world skills like leadership, innovation, and problem-solving. Participants worked in teams of three and were guided by Australian teachers and industry experts.
The students created and pitched smart business ideas to solve global challenges in areas such as:
Green Tech & Sustainable Solutions
Human-Centred AI
Digital Transformation for Social Good
This year, 60 school teams from 16 cities in India took part in the challenge. Out of them, six finalist teams were selected and invited to New Delhi to present their business ideas live in front of expert judges.
At the final event, HE Philip Green OAM said, “I congratulate the winners and all the participants of the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge 2025, India. Each year, Indian students impress us with creative and practical ideas to solve real-world problems. This event shows the strong education partnership between Australia and India, and our shared goal to support young innovators.”
