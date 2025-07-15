Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Holiday: Schools in East Singhbhum Jharkhand Closed Due to Heavy Rainfall

Schools in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall predicted. Students are advised to keep in touch with school authorities for latest updates.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 15, 2025, 09:45 IST
School Holiday announced for Jharkhand East Singhbhum
Schools in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum will remain closed today, July 15, 2025. The school holiday has been announced after the IMD predicted heavy rainfall in the district. 

As per details provided, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a possibility of severe and continuous rainfall for today which may affect the safety of students. 

As per reports, an official order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi states that all government, private and minority schools up to class 12 will remain closed due to heavy rains. Schools are however instructed to conduct online classes ensuring that there is no learning loss despite the bad weather. 


