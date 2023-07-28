Schools Closed Today in Maharashtra’s Thane District Due to IMD Alert of Heavy Rainfall

Schools Closed in Thane Today: Schools in Maharashtra’s Thane District will remain closed today, July 28, 2023, due to heavy rainfall in the area. The announcement regarding the closure of schools was made by Thane District Collector.

As per the announcement made, students, parents, and staff members have been notified of the decision to close schools for today. The notification states that all government, private, and aided schools and colleges will be closed today.

Considering the heavy rainfall experienced in the district and the possibility of heavy rains predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), school students in all mediums/ boards from classes 1 to 12 may experience inconvenience in commuting to school. Considering this situation and the safety of the students a holiday has been announced for all schools in the district dates July 28, 2023.

Schools Closed in PalgarhRaigad

Maharashtra has been experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past week with landslides and floods affecting a few areas. Schools have been closed in the Palghar district as per an announcement made by the district collector. Both government and private schools will remain closed today, July 28, 2023, due to heavy rain in the area.

Raigad has also been issued a red alert and schools have been shut in the region since July 26, 2023. IMD has issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall in the city and the suburban areas from 8 pm on Wednesday until Thursday. An orange alert has also been issued for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts for today indicating heavy and very heavy rainfall. A red alert was also issued yesterday for parts of Mumbai today.

