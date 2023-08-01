Schools, Colleges, Coaching Centres Closed Today, August 1 in Gurugram, Faridabad Due to Communal Tension

  1. Home
Schools and colleges in Gurugram and Faridabad will remain closed today, August 1, 2023, due to the communal tension in the adjoining Nuh District. Authorities have advised citizens and parents to adhere to the instructions strictly until further notice.

Updated: Aug 1, 2023 08:35 IST
Haryana Schools Closed: Government and private schools in Gurugram and Faridabad districts will remain closed today, August 1, 2023, due to the ongoing communal tension in the neighboring Nuh district. The decision has been made in consideration of roads being blocked by anti-social elements raising concerns regarding the safety and security of students and staff members. 

The order was issued by the district administration along with a stern directive to all educational institutions to strictly follow the order issued for the safety and well-being of students and the community. As per reports, all educational activities are expected to resume as usual once the situation is safe and stable for students. 

The schools and colleges in the districts have been closed to prevent any unexpected incidents and disturbances in the region amidst the unrest in the neighbouring district. Parents and students have also been advised to keep in touch with the school authorities regarding the latest announcements. local authorities are working to ensure peace is maintained in the region and the situation will be monitored.

Violence in Nuh District

Clashes erupted when a mob attempted to halt a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession on Monday following which the situation escalated with stone pelting and cards being torched during the confrontation between the groups. According to reports, two home guards and a civilian have lost their lives in the clash while 10 police officers have sustained injuries. 

Violence also affected the Sohna in the adjoining Gurugram district where mobs set fire to four vehicles and a shop. Protestors have also blocked a road for an extended period in Nuh.

