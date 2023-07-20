Schools in Telangana Closed Until July 21 Holiday Declared Due To Heavy Rains

Telangana Schools Closed: Schools in Telangana will remain closed today, July 20, 2023, due to heavy rainfall in the state. As per the order of Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy, considering the state's heavy rain and the Chief Minister's instructions, the government has decided to declare a holiday for two days - today and tomorrow to all education institutions in the state.

Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday. — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) July 20, 2023

Telangana State Development Planning Commission (TSDPS) stated that Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Rajanna Sirisilla, Jagityala, Pedapalli, Mandhiryala, Adilabad, Jayashankar, Bhupalapalli, Hanumakonda, Warangal and Mulugu districts will experience heavy rainfall.

IMD has also issued a rainfall warning for July 20 and 31, 2023. Schools have been asked to remain closed on both days. According to reports, schools will reopen only when the situation is under control and it is safe for the public to travel. Students, teachers, and parents are also advised to take note of the announcement and make necessary arrangements.

Schools Closed in Maharashtra

Schools in Mumbai and Konkan Division of Maharashtra to be closed today for students until class 12. The state has also cancelled the exams for class 10 and 12 students and university examinations which have been postponed for August 2023. The state government has also asked specific regions to make decisions regarding the reopening and closing of schools based on the situation in the district.

