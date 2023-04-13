SET Registration 2023 Deadline Extended Till April 16, Check Exam Pattern Here

  1. Home
SET Registration 2023 last date has been extended till April 16, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website. Check how to apply here

Updated: Apr 13, 2023 11:31 IST
SET Registration 2023: As per the latest updates, Symbiosis International University (SIU) has extended the deadline for the SET exam. Candidates who wish to appear for the Symbiosis entrance test (SET) can now apply till April 16, 2023. Along with this, the authorities have also extended the deadline for SLAT and SITEEE registrations 2023. Candidates can visit the official website i.e. set-test.org to complete registration. 

Earlier, the SET 2023 registration and payment were to close on April 12, 2023. Candidates must note that the SET exam 2023 will be conducted on two dates i.e. May 6 and 14, 2023. The admit card for both exams will be released on April 22 and 28, 2023 respectively. Check the exam pattern here.

SET Eligibility 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for SET 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website. They are advised to keep the important documents scanned and handy before applying. Check the steps to register here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. set-test.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SET registration 2023 link

Step 3: Read instructions carefully and proceed for registration

Step 4: After registration, log in with registered details

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

SET Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

SET Exam Pattern 2023

Date and Timings

Exam Name

Test Structure

No. of Questions

Marks

May 06, 2023 (Saturday) and May 14, 2023 (Sunday)
11.30 AM to 12.30 PM

Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET)

General English

16

16

Quantitative

16

16

General Awareness

16

16

Analytical & Logical Reasoning

12

12

60

60

  

