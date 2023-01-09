SNAP 2022: Result Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

SNAP Result 2022: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will announce the SNAP 2022 result tomorrow, January 10, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have given the SNAP 2022 examination can check and download the SNAP 2022 result through the SIU's official website- snaptest.org.

As per the recent updates, candidates are required to login with their SNAP Exam ID and password to download the SNAP scorecard. However, the SNAP 2022 result will have both sectional and overall scores secured by the students. Candidates who are eligible and are qualifying for the SNAP cutoff will be considered eligible to participate in the upcoming selection rounds of SNAP colleges.

SNAP Result 2022 - Direct Link to be Available Soon

According to the official notification, once the selection process is done, Symbiosis International University (SIU) will release the final result in online mode. However, shortlisted students will need to submit the admission fee to their allotted colleges.

Details on SNAP Result 2022

As per the recent updates, the SNAP Result 2022 will include the below-given details.

Name of the Candidate

Student's Roll Number

Signature and Photograph of the Student

SNAP 2022 Sectional marks

SNAP 2022 Overall score

Authorized Stamp of SNAP 2022 conducting body

How to Download SNAP 2022 Result?

Candidates who are appearing for the SNAP 2022 to get admission into M.BA / M.Sc. programmes can follow the below-given steps to download the SNAP 2022 result.

Step 1: Visit the SIU's official website - snaptest.org

Step 2: Click on the SNAP 2022 Result

Step 3: Login using SNAP Exam ID and Password

Step 4: Submit the tab

Step 5: The SNAP 2022 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the SNAP 2022 Result

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

SNAP 2022

As per the recent updates, the SNAP 2022 selection process will take place after the declaration of the SNAP Result 2022. However, students who have been shortlisted, have to appear for the SNAP selection rounds that include Group Discussions (GD), Personal Interviews (PI), and Written Ability Test (WAT). The selection process for the SNAP 2022 will be conducted by the SNAP participating colleges in offline mode.

