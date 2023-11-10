SNAP Registration 2023 Last Date Soon; Check Admit Card, Exam Dates Here

SNAP Registration 2023: Symbiosis Institute of International Business, SIIB Pune will close the registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP on November 23, 2023. Interested candidates must register on the official website: snaptest.org before the last date.

According to the SNAP 2023 schedule, the payment window will also close on November 23, 2023. The admit card download link will be made available for test 1 on December 4, and SNAP tests 2 and 3 on December 9, 2023. Check out the complete schedule on the official site of SNAP.

SNAP 2023 Important Dates

Check out the complete schedule below:

Event Date Last date to apply and payment November 23, 2023 Admit card live SNAP Test 1- December 4, 2023 SNAP Tests 2 and 3- December 9, 2023 SNAP exam date 2023 SNAP Test 1- December 10, 2023 SNAP Test 2- December 17, 2023 SNAP Test 3- December 22, 2023 Result declaration January 10, 2024

How to Apply for SNAP 2023?

Candidates go through the following steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply now

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

SNAP Registration Fees

Check out the required application fee below:

SNAP registration fee 2,250 College/course selection fee 1000 (per college/course)

SNAP 2023 Exam

SNAP entrance test 2023 will be held as a computer-based test for a duration of 60 minutes. The paper will have objective-type questions. There will be a negative marking for each incorrect response.

