SNAP Registration 2023 Last Date Soon; Check Admit Card, Exam Dates Here

SNAP Registration 2023: Symbiosis Institute of International Business, SIIB Pune will close the registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP on November 23, 2023. Interested candidates must register on the official website: snaptest.org before the last date.
According to the SNAP 2023 schedule, the payment window will also close on November 23, 2023. The admit card download link will be made available for test 1 on December 4, and SNAP tests 2 and 3 on December 9, 2023. Check out the complete schedule on the official site of SNAP.
SNAP 2023 Important Dates
Check out the complete schedule below:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date to apply and payment
|
November 23, 2023
|
Admit card live
|
SNAP Test 1- December 4, 2023
|
SNAP Tests 2 and 3- December 9, 2023
|
SNAP exam date 2023
|
SNAP Test 1- December 10, 2023
|
SNAP Test 2- December 17, 2023
|
SNAP Test 3- December 22, 2023
|
Result declaration
|
January 10, 2024
How to Apply for SNAP 2023?
Candidates go through the following steps to register:
Step 1: Go to the official website: snaptest.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply now
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
SNAP Registration Fees
Check out the required application fee below:
|
SNAP registration fee
|
2,250
|
College/course selection fee
|
1000 (per college/course)
SNAP 2023 Exam
SNAP entrance test 2023 will be held as a computer-based test for a duration of 60 minutes. The paper will have objective-type questions. There will be a negative marking for each incorrect response.
