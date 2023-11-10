  1. Home
SNAP Registration 2023 Last Date Soon; Check Admit Card, Exam Dates Here

SNAP Registrations 2023 will be closed on November 23, 2023. Eligible candidates must register on the official website: snaptest.org before the last date. Check schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 10, 2023 18:56 IST
SNAP Registration 2023: Symbiosis Institute of International Business, SIIB Pune will close the registration window for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, SNAP on November 23, 2023. Interested candidates must register on the official website: snaptest.org before the last date.

According to the SNAP 2023 schedule, the payment window will also close on November 23, 2023. The admit card download link will be made available for test 1 on December 4, and SNAP tests 2 and 3 on December 9, 2023. Check out the complete schedule on the official site of SNAP.

SNAP 2023 Important Dates

Check out the complete schedule below:

Event

Date

Last date to apply and payment

November 23, 2023

Admit card live 

SNAP Test 1- December 4, 2023

SNAP Tests 2 and 3- December 9, 2023

SNAP exam date 2023

SNAP Test 1- December 10, 2023

SNAP Test 2- December 17, 2023

SNAP Test 3- December 22, 2023

Result declaration

January 10, 2024

How to Apply for SNAP 2023?

Candidates go through the following steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Apply now 

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

SNAP Registration Fees

Check out the required application fee below:

SNAP registration fee

2,250

College/course selection fee

1000 (per college/course)

SNAP 2023 Exam

SNAP entrance test 2023 will be held as a computer-based test for a duration of 60 minutes. The paper will have objective-type questions. There will be a negative marking for each incorrect response.

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
