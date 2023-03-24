SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link to Download Here

SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023 OUT: As per the latest updates, the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has announced the result of the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO). Participants can check out the SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023 on the official website i.e. sofworld.org. They need to select SOF IMO 2023 Result and enter their roll number to access the scorecard.

The authorities have also released SOF IEO and SOF NSO 2023 results along with SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023. As per the official website, the SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023 were expected to be declared by March 25, 2023. However, the authorities announced them a day earlier i.e. today. Participants can get the direct link to download the SOF Results 2023 here.

SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023?

Students from classes 1st to 12th who participated in the SOF IMO 2023 Level 2 exam can download the result on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to download SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. sofworld.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Results tab

Step 3: Now, select olympiad and enter the roll number

Step 4: The SOF Level 2 IMO Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

What is Award Criteria for SOF IMO, IEO, and NSO?

Candidates who participated in SOF IMO, IEO, or NSO can check out the class-wise award distribution here

Classes 3rd to 12th - International & Zonal topper awards will be provided to 2nd-level winners.

Classes 1st and 2nd - International & Zonal topper awards will be provided to 1st-level winners as exams for these classes are single-level exams.

