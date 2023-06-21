Special OJEE Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check Odisha JEE BTech, MCA, MSc Schedule Here

Special OJEE Exam Dates 2023 OUT: The OJEE Cell has released the complete schedule for the 2nd special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) exams. As per the dates announced, the special OJEE exam will be conducted from June 26 to 29, 2023, in four shifts. The Odisha JEE exam will be held in the computer-based test mode for BTech, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, B. Sc. LE to B.Tech and MCA/M. Sc Computer Science.

The candidates who applied for the exam can download their Special OJEE 2023 admit cards soon. As of now, no date has been released for the Special OJEE admit card. Once released, candidates can download it online at ojee.nic.in. They need to use their login credentials to download it.

Special OJEE Exam Dates 2023 and Schedule

The 2nd/Special OJEE 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in four shifts per the given below schedule. Shift 1 will be held from 9 to 10 AM, whereas 2nd, 3rd and 4th shift will be conducted from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, 2:30 to 3:30 PM and 5 to 6 PM respectively. Check the table to know subject-wise exam dates:

Exam Date First Shift Second Shift Third Shift Fourth Shift June 26, 2023 B.Tech B.Tech B.Tech MBA June 27, 2023 Lateral Entry to B.Tech, B. Sc. LE to B.Tech Lateral Entry to B.Tech B. Pharmacy MBA June 29, 2023 MCA / M. Sc Computer Science

Check 2nd OJEE Exam Schedule 2023 PDF Here

Important Instructions Regarding Special OJEE 2023

Special OJEE will be conducted in the computer-based test mode in the English medium.

Special OJEE will be conducted for admissions to BTech, Le-Tech (Diploma), Le-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA and MPharma courses under OJEE.

Candidates belonging to states other than Odisha are not eligible for admission to government colleges.

Students holding a rank or appeared for JEE Main 2023 or OJEE 2023 do not have to appear for the Special OJEE exam.

Candidates must reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exam along with the admit cards.

Special OJEE 2023 will be conducted in four shifts, from 9 AM to 6 PM.

The exam will have MCQ-type questions. Each question will carry four marks. One mark will be deducted in case of an incorrect answer.

