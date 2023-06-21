JEECUP application correction window opens, make changes in UP polytechnic admission form till June 27

  1. Home
JEECUP 2023 Application Correction Window: UPJEEC has activated the window to make corrections in the application form of JEECUP. Candidates can make changes in the UP Polytechnic admission form till June 27 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Get direct link here

Updated: Jun 21, 2023 13:33 IST
JEECUP Application Correction Window 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has opened the correction window for UP Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) today. Registered candidates can make corrections in the online form at jeecup.nic.in. The last date to make corrections in JEECUP application form is June 27, 2023. Once the corrections are submitted, the candidates will not be able to re-edit the JEECUP 2023 application form. As of now, the JEECUP exam dates have not yet been released. 

JEECUP Application Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

JEECUP Application Correction Dates 2023 

Candidates are allowed to make modifications to their already submitted JEECUP application form till the specified date. They can check below the dates to know by when they can make changes in JEECUP form online: 

Events 

Dates 

JEECUP Application Correction Window 

June 21, 2023

Last date to make changes 

June 27, 2023

How To Make Corrections in UP Polytechnic Admission Form 2023?

To make corrections in the application form for the Joint Entrance Examination Council, candidates have to complete the registration process. Follow the steps below to know how to make corrections in JEECUP form:

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Correction Form Link available on the website
  • Step 3: A new window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter the application number and password following which they can correct the mistakes in the form
  • Step 5: Now, submit the application form

JEECUP 2023 Admit Card

The examination authorities will release the admit card of UPJEE Polytechnic for all those candidates who have submitted their form before the last date with the correct details. The authorities will release the JEECUP admit card at the official website. Details regarding the entrance examination such as centre address, exam date, timings and more are available in the admit card of JEECUP 2023.

