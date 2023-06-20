IIT Gandhinagar to Organize Virtual Open House for JEE Advanced Qualified Candidates

IIT Gandhinagar Open House Event: Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar is hosting a virtual open house tomorrow: June 21, 2023, for candidates who have passed the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced this year. The session is going to be informative for the candidates and their families to engage with faculty, present students, and alumni of the institute, IIT Gandhinagar told in a press conference.

It further said that the open house will comprise the Director, Deans of Academic and Student Affairs, Heads of Counseling, and Career Development Services, it added.

The session will focus on opportunities for undergraduate research, international internship, on-campus employment, future career development and entrepreneurship, student life on campus, and extra-curricular initiatives like art activities.

IIT Gandhinagar to Launch New BTech Programs in AI and Mechanical Engineering

IIT Gandhinagar has announced that it will be starting a new BTech program in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a BTech-MTech dual degree in Mechanical Engineering from the academic year 2023-24. The institute has also added around 80 new seats in UG programmes.

The new AI program will be taught by a team of experienced faculty members and will cover a wide range of topics, including machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision. The BTech-MTech dual degree in Mechanical Engineering will provide students with the opportunity to earn a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering in five years.

The institute is confident that the new programs will be well-received by students and will help to prepare them for successful careers in the fields of AI and Mechanical Engineering.

