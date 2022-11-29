Tamil Nadu Launches Vanavil Mandram Initiative for Govt School students

Vanavil Mandram Programme: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched a unique initiative - Vanavil Mandaram also known as Rainbow Forum with an aim to foster Scientific Interest among students. The initiative is for the students from class 6 to 8 studying in the Government schools in the state to learn Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The event which was inaugurated at Pappakurichi Government Girls Higher Secondary school, Kattur included dignitaries such as Ministers K N Nehru, Thangam Thennarasu, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and Tiruchirappalli Mayor M Anpahagan.

Highlights of Vanavil Mandaram

The major objective of Vanavil Mandaram is to facilitate students with scientific labs and teach them scientific experiments and mathematics on a monthly basis with proper guidance from designated faculty members who have been trained for the same.

Teachers who expressed interest in participating in the programme have been given special training giving them the opportunity to share their teaching methods and give teaching suggestions for the successful implementation of the programme scheme.

Around 710 STEM facilitators have been chosen across the state to implement this programme and they will be assigned for analysis and experimentation in mobile science and mathematics. They will lead and conduct further science experiments for students of classes 6-8.

Additionally, the Chief Minister flagged off 100 mobile science and mathematics laboratories on behalf of the school's Education department to encourage the scientific spirit among students. The scheme ‘Vanavill Mandram’ will be implemented at an estimated cost of about Rs. 25 crore which aims to benefit 25 lakh government schools in Tamil Nadu.

