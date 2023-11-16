Tamil Nadu Public Exam 2024 From March, Check TN 10th, 11th and 12th Dates Here

TN Board Exam Dates 2024: As per media updates, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the TN class 10th and 12th exam dates 2024 in a press conference today. As per the dates released, the Tamil Nadu 12th board exam 2024 will be conducted from March 1 to 22 whereas TN SSLC board exams will be conducted from March 26 to April 8.

Along with this, the minister has announced class 11 exam dates 2024 too. Tamil Nadu Plus One exams will be held from March 4 to 25, 2024. Besides public exam dates, the minister shared the dates of Tamil Nadu practical exams 2024. The Directorate of Government Examination will soon release the TN 12th and 10th public exam time table 2024 at dge.tn.gov.in.

TN Board Exam Dates 2024

The dates mentioned below are as per media reports. It is expected that the complete TN Public Exam time table 2024 will be released soon at the official website. Go through the table to know the exam dates:

Events Dates Tamil Nadu 12th Board Exam March 1 to 22, 2024 TN SSLC Board Exams March 26 to April 8, 2024 Tamil Nadu Plus One March 4 to 25, 2024 TN Class 10 Practical Exam February 23 to 29, 2024 Tamil Nadu Class 12 Practical Exam February 12 to 17, 2024 Tamil Nadu Plus One Practical Exam February 19 to 24, 2024

How to download TN 10th, 12th Time Table 2024?

DGE will soon be releasing the time table pdf at the official website. Once released, students can download the TN public exam 2024 datesheet by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Notification’ tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on circular option and open the link to time table

Step 5: TN public exam timetable 2024 pdf will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the time table PDF for further references

