BSEB Inter 2nd Dummy Admit Card 2024 Released, Get Link To Download Bihar Board 12th Hall Ticket Here

Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2024: BSEB has released the 2nd dummy admit card for BSEB class 12th. Candidates appearing for the intermediate examination can download the Bihar Board 2nd dummy admit card at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Check the official tweet here 

Updated: Nov 15, 2023 18:17 IST
Bihar Board Inter Admit Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Inter 2nd dummy admit card in online mode. Students who will appear for the intermediate examination can download the Bihar Board Inter 2nd dummy admit card at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. They have to use their registration number and date of birth to download the hall ticket. 

The second dummy admit card will be available to download on the BSEB website till November 21, 2023, for corrections. The Bihar Board class 12 students who will appear for the examination can make corrections in their names, parents’ names and date of birth. The main objective behind releasing the BSEB 2nd dummy admit card is for the students to check their details on the admit card and report if there are any errors. 

BSEB Inter 2nd Dummy Admit Card 2024 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Bihar Board Inter Second Dummy Admit Card 2024 Tweet 

The board has released a tweet regarding the issuance of BSEB Inter 2nd dummy admit card. Check the tweet below: 

How to Download Bihar Board Inter 2nd Dummy Admit Card 2024? 

The BSEB 12th admit card 2024 contains important details of the candidate like the full name along with the signature and photograph of the student, the official roll number of the student, the exam centre and the address of the exam centre. To check these details, they need to download the dummy admit cards by following the steps provided below: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Bihar Board Inter 2nd dummy admit card 2024 link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: BSEB Inter 2nd dummy admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future references 

What details will be mentioned on the BSEB 12th Second Dummy Admit Card 2024? 

It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on Intern 2nd dummy admit card: 

  • Name of the School
  • School Code
  • Student’s Name
  • Mother’s Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Listing Number/Year
  • Examination Centre Name 
  • Roll Number
  • Category
  • Gender
  • Subject Code
  • Subject Name
  • Signature of School Head
  • Signature of Controller of Examinations

