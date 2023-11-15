  1. Home
BSEB Bihar Board Class 9 Quarterly Exam 2023 From November, Check Schedule Here

Bihar Board Class 9 Exam 2023: BSEB has released the class 9th quarterly timetable 2023 on Twitter. According to the schedule, Bihar Board Class 9 monthly and quarterly examinations will be conducted at the school level from November 28 to 30. Check subject-wise dates here 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 15, 2023 15:38 IST
BSEB Bihar Board Class 9 Quarterly Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the class 9th quarterly examinations will be conducted in November. As per the dates released, the Bihar Board class 9 monthly and quarterly examination will be conducted at the school level from November 28 to 30, 2023. 

The quarterly examination question paper will be distributed by the district education officer’s office from November 14 to November 17. The board also instructed “It is necessary that the question paper supplied by the representative of the secret printer is received by the office of the District Education Officer.” 

BSEB Class 9 Quarterly Exam Date 2023 Tweet

Bihar Board BSEB Class 9 Quarterly Exam Dates 2023

The quarterly exams will be conducted in two shifts - shift 1 will be held from 9:30 AM to 11 AM and shift 2 from 11.30 AM to 1 PM. The board has requested the schools to evaluate the quarterly exams by December 4. It has also notified the mark entry format for the quarterly examination of Class 9. 

Exam Dates

First shift

Second shift

November 28, 2023

101 Hindi

102 Bengali

103 Urdu

104 Maithili

105 Sanskrit

106 Hindi

107 Arabic

108 Persian

109 Bhojpuri

November 29, 2023 

112 Science

125 Music

111 Social Science

November 30, 2023

110 Maths

126 Home Science

113 English

Head of the school to collect BSEB Class 9th Question Paper 

“It will be the responsibility of the head of the school to collect the question paper from the District Education Officer office without fail by 17.11.2023 by themselves or through a duly authorized representative and the information related to the quarterly examination should be disseminated through the school notice board and the class teacher,” the board added

Bihar Board Class 11 Quarterly Exam Date 2023 Announced 

The BSEB Class 11 quarterly exams will be conducted from November 25 to December 2, 2023. The two shifts for the theory tests are 1:30 to 3 pm for the first session and 3:30 to 5 pm for the second. The board has released the Bihar Board date sheet for class 11 on X (formerly Twitter).

