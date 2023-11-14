BSEB Exam 2023 Class 11 Quarterly Exam Timetable Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

  1. Home
The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB class 11 quarterly exam timetable. The exams will be held from November 25, 2023. Check the complete schedule here. 

Updated: Nov 14, 2023 16:20 IST
BSEB class 11 quarterly exam timetable out

BSEB Class 11 Timetable 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB class 11 quarterly exam timetable for the 2023 exams. As per the schedule released, the Bihar Board class 11 quarterly exams will be held from November 25 to December 2, 2023. 

According to the schedule released, the Bihar board class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 1:30 pm to 3 pm while the second shift will be held from 3:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam schedule has been released via an official Twitter notification released by the board officials. 

BSEB Class 11 2023 Quarterly Exam Timetable

The Bihar board has released the schedule for the class 11 quarterly exams. Check subject subject-wise timetable below.

Date

Faculty

Shift 1 (1:30 pm to 3 pm)

Faculty

Shift 2 (3:30 pm to 5 pm)

November 25, 2023

I.Sc

I.Com

I.A

Physics

Entrepreneurship

Philosophy

I.Sc

I.Com

I.A

Chemistry, Accountancy, Political Science

November 27, 2023

I.Sc

I.A

121- Mathematics

327 - Mathematics

I.Sc

I.Com

I.A

Biology

Business studies

Geography

November 28, 2023

  

105 - English

205 - English

305 - English

I.Sc

I.Com

I.A

106 - Hindi

206 - Hindi

306 - Hindi

November 29, 2023

I.Sc

I.Com

I.A

Urdu

Maithili

Sanskrit

Prakrit

Magahi

Bhojpuri

Arabic

Persian

Pali

Bangla

I.A

Psychology

November 30, 2023

I.Sc

I.Com

I.A

Agriculture

219 - Economics

326 - Economics

I.A

Sociology

December 1, 2023

I.A

History

I.A

Music

December 2, 2023

I.A

Home Science

  

-

