BSEB Exam 2023 Class 11 Quarterly Exam Timetable Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

BSEB Class 11 Timetable 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB class 11 quarterly exam timetable for the 2023 exams. As per the schedule released, the Bihar Board class 11 quarterly exams will be held from November 25 to December 2, 2023.

According to the schedule released, the Bihar board class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 1:30 pm to 3 pm while the second shift will be held from 3:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam schedule has been released via an official Twitter notification released by the board officials.

BSEB Class 11 2023 Quarterly Exam Timetable

The Bihar board has released the schedule for the class 11 quarterly exams. Check subject subject-wise timetable below.

Date Faculty Shift 1 (1:30 pm to 3 pm) Faculty Shift 2 (3:30 pm to 5 pm) November 25, 2023 I.Sc I.Com I.A Physics Entrepreneurship Philosophy I.Sc I.Com I.A Chemistry, Accountancy, Political Science November 27, 2023 I.Sc I.A 121- Mathematics 327 - Mathematics I.Sc I.Com I.A Biology Business studies Geography November 28, 2023 105 - English 205 - English 305 - English I.Sc I.Com I.A 106 - Hindi 206 - Hindi 306 - Hindi November 29, 2023 I.Sc I.Com I.A Urdu Maithili Sanskrit Prakrit Magahi Bhojpuri Arabic Persian Pali Bangla I.A Psychology November 30, 2023 I.Sc I.Com I.A Agriculture 219 - Economics 326 - Economics I.A Sociology December 1, 2023 I.A History I.A Music December 2, 2023 I.A Home Science -

Also Read: NVS 2024 Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Registration Close Tomorrow, Exam on February 10