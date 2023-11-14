BSEB Exam 2023 Class 11 Quarterly Exam Timetable Out, Check Complete Schedule Here

BSEB Class 11 Timetable 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the BSEB class 11 quarterly exam timetable for the 2023 exams. As per the schedule released, the Bihar Board class 11 quarterly exams will be held from November 25 to December 2, 2023.
According to the schedule released, the Bihar board class 11 exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 1:30 pm to 3 pm while the second shift will be held from 3:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam schedule has been released via an official Twitter notification released by the board officials.
माह नवम्बर, 2023 में 11वीं कक्षा में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थियों के लिए त्रैमासिक परीक्षा आयोजित करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना...https://t.co/6pwFsE3TqA#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar pic.twitter.com/DQjtyPAAKH— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 14, 2023
BSEB Class 11 2023 Quarterly Exam Timetable
The Bihar board has released the schedule for the class 11 quarterly exams. Check subject subject-wise timetable below.
|
Date
|
Faculty
|
Shift 1 (1:30 pm to 3 pm)
|
Faculty
|
Shift 2 (3:30 pm to 5 pm)
|
November 25, 2023
|
I.Sc
I.Com
I.A
|
Physics
Entrepreneurship
Philosophy
|
I.Sc
I.Com
I.A
|
Chemistry, Accountancy, Political Science
|
November 27, 2023
|
I.Sc
I.A
|
121- Mathematics
327 - Mathematics
|
I.Sc
I.Com
I.A
|
Biology
Business studies
Geography
|
November 28, 2023
|
105 - English
205 - English
305 - English
|
I.Sc
I.Com
I.A
|
106 - Hindi
206 - Hindi
306 - Hindi
|
November 29, 2023
|
I.Sc
I.Com
I.A
|
Urdu
Maithili
Sanskrit
Prakrit
Magahi
Bhojpuri
Arabic
Persian
Pali
Bangla
|
I.A
|
Psychology
|
November 30, 2023
|
I.Sc
I.Com
I.A
|
Agriculture
219 - Economics
326 - Economics
|
I.A
|
Sociology
|
December 1, 2023
|
I.A
|
History
|
I.A
|
Music
|
December 2, 2023
|
I.A
|
Home Science
|
-
