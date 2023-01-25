TANCET 2023: Subject Wise Eligibility Criteria Released, Check More Details Here

TANCET 2023: Anna University has officially announced course-wise eligibility criteria for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) today January 25, 2023. The eligibility criterion is for those candidates who seek admission to various programmes like MCA and MBA and exams will be held for ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan. As per the latest notification, the TANCET 2023 registration as well as the exam date will be released soon on the official website.

Previously, the university stated that the TANCET 2023 MTech and MCA examinations will be conducted on February 25 while the MBA exam is to be held on February 26. However, the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 date was postponed to December month.

TANCET 2023 Coursewise Eligibility - View Here

TANCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Any candidate having a Bachelor’s degree in any relevant stream with a minimum of 50 % aggregate (45% for reserved categories) from any recognized university can apply for the TANCET exam

Candidates in their final year/semester are also eligible for the exam

Candidates who have completed education in a 10+2+3/4/5 years pattern or 10+3 years + 3 years pattern are also applicable to appear for the TANCET exam

How to Download TANCET 2023 Coursewise Eligibility

Candidates who are interested and eligible will have to view and download the eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. The registrations will begin soon on the portal along with the exam dates to be informed by the institution. Here are a few simple steps to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the TANCET 2023 application form.

Step 1- Go to the TANCET official website - tancet.annauniv.edu 2023

Step 2 - Click on the link “Course-wise eligibility for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan degree programmes” available on the page

Step 3 - TANCET 2023 courseiwse eligibility list will appear in the PDF format

Step 4 - Check the eligible qualifications given and then download the PDF for future reference

The Tamil Nadu entrance exam will be organised for admission to the MTech, MBA, and MCA courses offered at Anna University and affiliated colleges with Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu which include government, government-aided engineering, arts, science colleges as well as self-financing colleges.

Also Read: NEET PG 2023: Registrations to End on Jan 27, Know How To Apply Here