TANCET 2023: Subject Wise Eligibility Criteria Released, Check More Details Here

    The registration process for the TANCET exam 2023 is expected to start soon. Anna University has recently released the course-wise eligibility criteria for ME/MTech/MArch and MPlan. Also, the TANCET exam date will also be announced soon on the official website. Read the full eligibility criteria and other exam-related details given below. 

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 16:51 IST
    TANCET 2023: Anna University has officially announced course-wise eligibility criteria for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) today January 25, 2023. The eligibility criterion is for those candidates who seek admission to various programmes like MCA and MBA and exams will be held for ME, MTech, MArch, MPlan. As per the latest notification, the TANCET 2023 registration as well as the exam date will be released soon on the official website. 

    Previously, the university stated that the TANCET 2023 MTech and MCA examinations will be conducted on February 25 while the MBA exam is to be held on February 26. However, the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023 date was postponed to December month.

    TANCET 2023 Coursewise Eligibility - View Here

    TANCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

    • Any candidate having a Bachelor’s degree in any relevant stream with a minimum of 50 % aggregate (45% for reserved categories) from any recognized university can apply for the TANCET exam
    • Candidates in their final year/semester are also eligible for the exam
    • Candidates who have completed education in a 10+2+3/4/5 years pattern or 10+3 years + 3 years pattern are also applicable to appear for the TANCET exam

    How to Download TANCET 2023 Coursewise Eligibility

    Candidates who are interested and eligible will have to view and download the eligibility criteria before applying for the exam. The registrations will begin soon on the portal along with the exam dates to be informed by the institution. Here are a few simple steps to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the TANCET 2023 application form.

    Step 1- Go to the TANCET official website - tancet.annauniv.edu 2023

    Step 2 - Click on the link “Course-wise eligibility for ME/ MTech/ MArch/ MPlan degree programmes” available on the page

    Step 3 - TANCET 2023 courseiwse eligibility list will appear in the PDF format

    Step 4 - Check the eligible qualifications given and then download the PDF for future reference

    The Tamil Nadu entrance exam will be organised for admission to the MTech, MBA, and MCA courses offered at Anna University and affiliated colleges with Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu which include government, government-aided engineering, arts, science colleges as well as self-financing colleges.

