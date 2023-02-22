TANCET Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Deadline Here

TANCET 2023: As per the updates, Anna University has extended the last date to apply for TANCET. Now, candidates can fill up the application form of TANCET 2023 till February 28 in online mode. Those who are yet to apply and wish to take admission to MBA and MCA programmes can register for TANCET 2023 at tancet.annauniv.edu. The application process of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) includes registration, filling of the application, uploading of documents, payment of fees, etc.

Earlier, the last date to apply for TANCET 2023 was today - February 22. Although the TANCET registration 2023 has been extended, Anna University will not extend the exam and the hall ticket release date. As per the schedule, Anna University will conduct TANCET 2023 for MBA and MCA on March 25, 2023.

TANCET Dates 2023

Events Dates Last date to register for TANCET February 28, 2023 (Extended) TANCET hall ticket March 11, 2023 TANCET March 26, 2023

How To Register For TANCET 2023?

Candidates can now complete TANCET registration 2023 till February 28 in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to register for TANCET 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the TANCET registration link.

3rd Step - Register by entering all the required details.

4th Step - Now, login with generated TANCET credentials and pay the application fee.

5th Step - After payment of fee, fill TANCET MBA MCA application form and upload all the documents.

6th Step - Submit the TANCET form and take a printout of it for future reference.

What After TANCET Registration 2023 Window Closes?

It is expected that the officials will not extend the last date to apply for TANCET 2023 any further. Once, the registration window closes, all the registered candidates will be issued their hall tickets. As per the date released, TANCET admit card 2023 will be issued on March 11 in online mode. Candidates can download the TANCET hall ticket from the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu by using the login credentials.

