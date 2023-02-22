    TANCET Registration 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Deadline Here

    TANCET 2023: Anna University has extended the deadline to fill up the application form of TANCET 2023. Candidates who are yet to register can apply for TANCET MBA and MCA programmes at tancet.annauniv.edu. Check last date here 

    Updated: Feb 22, 2023 19:14 IST
    TANCET Registration 2023 Last Date Extended
    TANCET Registration 2023 Last Date Extended

    TANCET 2023: As per the updates, Anna University has extended the last date to apply for TANCET. Now, candidates can fill up the application form of TANCET 2023 till February 28 in online mode. Those who are yet to apply and wish to take admission to MBA and MCA programmes can register for TANCET 2023 at tancet.annauniv.edu. The application process of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) includes registration, filling of the application, uploading of documents, payment of fees, etc. 

    Earlier, the last date to apply for TANCET 2023 was today - February 22. Although the TANCET registration 2023 has been extended, Anna University will not extend the exam and the hall ticket release date. As per the schedule, Anna University will conduct TANCET 2023 for MBA and MCA on March 25, 2023. 

    TANCET Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    TANCET Dates 2023 

    Events

    Dates

    Last date to register for TANCET

    February 28, 2023 (Extended)

    TANCET hall ticket

    March 11, 2023

    TANCET 

    March 26, 2023

    How To Register For TANCET 2023? 

    Candidates can now complete TANCET registration 2023 till February 28 in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to register for TANCET 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the TANCET registration link.
    • 3rd Step - Register by entering all the required details.
    • 4th Step - Now, login with generated TANCET credentials and pay the application fee.
    • 5th Step - After payment of fee, fill TANCET MBA MCA application form and upload all the documents.
    • 6th Step - Submit the TANCET form and take a printout of it for future reference.   

    What After TANCET Registration 2023 Window Closes?

    It is expected that the officials will not extend the last date to apply for TANCET 2023 any further. Once, the registration window closes, all the registered candidates will be issued their hall tickets. As per the date released, TANCET admit card 2023 will be issued on March 11 in online mode. Candidates can download the TANCET hall ticket from the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu by using the login credentials. 

    Also Read: UGC Issues Notification to Develop Curriculum for Technical Textiles Courses

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories