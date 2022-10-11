Telangana CPGET 2022: Phase 1 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cpget.tsche.ac.in

TS CPGET Counselling 2022: Telangana Common Postgraduate Entrance Test Phase 1 Registration dates have been extended. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to complete the registrations for TS CPGET 2022 Round 1 is October 15, 2022.

Earlier, the last date for candidates to complete the TS CPGET 2022 Round 1 registration was October 10, 2022. Candidates can complete the TS CPGET 2022 Round 1 Registrations through the link available on the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the TSCPGET 2022 Round 1 registrations through the direct link provided here.

TS CPGET 2022 Counselling Revised schedule - Click Here

TS CPGET 2022 Phase 1 Registrations - Direct Link

Osmania University will also open the portal for candidates to complete the verification and make corrections in the application form from October 18, 2022. Candidates who have completed the registration and application process and need to make changes in the application form can visit the official website from the said date onwards to make the necessary changes.

TS CPGET 2022 Phase 1 Registrations

The link to register for TS CPGET 2022 is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can register for TS CPGET 2022 through the link available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to complete the TS CPGET 2022 Registration process.

Step 1: Visit the counselling website of TS CPGET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Complete the fee payment process

Step 4: Upload the Original certificates

Step 5: Complete the preliminary online certificate verification

Step 6: Enter the choices for round 1 counselling

Step 7: Click on the final submission link

TS CPGET 2022 is conducted for the admissions to the Postgraduate courses offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities.

