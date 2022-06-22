Telangana Intermediate Results 2022: TS 1st, 2nd Inter Results Likely to be Declared Tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Intermediate Results 2022: The long wait for TS Intermediate Results 2022 is about to end soon as TSBIE is expected to announce the same soon. Reports coming from the Hyderabad office of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) have suggested that the TS Inter Results 2022 for 1st, 2nd year students will be declared tomorrow - 23rd June 2022, Thursday. While an official confirmation regarding it is still awaited, sources close to the TSBIE have hinted that the board is in its final stages of compiling the TS Intermediate Results 2022 and it will be announced this week. Students are advised to keep their exam hall tickets ready to be able to check Manabadi TS Inter Results 2022 online soon.

Where to check Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 online?

Taking into account the quick and easy dissemination of TS Inter Result 2022 Information among the students, the board plans to declare the Telangana 1st Year results 2022 and Telangana 2nd Year inter results 2022 online via the official websites. After being declared in the press meet, students will get direct access to TSBIE Intermediate Results 2022 for 1st year and 2nd year students online via the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in. However, the official website of TSBIE tends to suffer from technical problems and difficulties. To overcome this problem, jagranjosh.com will be hosting the Manabadi TS Intermediate Results 2022 on its websites. To get priority access to TS Inter 1st Year Results 2022 and Telangana 2nd Year Inter Results 2022 online, students can click on the below-given links, bookmark them and register on them.

Check Telangana 1st Year Inter Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check Telangana 2nd Year Inter Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

9.65 Lakh Students Await TS Inter Results 2022

For the 2022 session, the TS Inter Results 2022 are awaited by nearly 9.65 Lakh students who have appeared for the 1st and 2nd year IPE 2022 held in May 2022. Telangana Intermediate Exam 2022 for Inter 1st and Inter 2nd Year Students were held from 6th to 24th May 2022 in offline or pen-and-paper mode. With nearly a month since the completion of the TS Intermediate Exam 2022, the board is now ready to declare the Telangana 1st and 2nd year Inter Results 2022. Of the total number of students, 4.55 lakh boys and 4.52 lakh girls students await their results.

