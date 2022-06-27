Telangana Inter Results 2022 Live: TSBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result Tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Telangana Inter Results 2022, TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Result Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be announcing the Inter 1st and 2nd years results tomorrow on 28th June 2022. As per media reports, the Telangana Inter results will be announced at 11 AM following which students will be able to check and download their marks memo. Students can check their TS inter results 2022 at these websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Also, a direct link to check the Telangana Inter results will be available at Jagran Josh on its portal results.jagranjosh.com.
TS Inter Results Marks Memo available to the students via a Mobile App called - T App Folio app. As per the details shared by Telangana Intermediate Board, around 9 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. A total of 4.64 Lakh students are waiting for TS 1st Year Inter result 2022 whereas 4.39 lakh students have appeared for the 2nd year exam. The Telangana State 2nd year board examinations were conducted from 7th to 24th May 2022.
27 Jun 08:32 PMTS Intermediate First Year and Second Year Result 2022 Notice
The officials released the Telangana Inter result notice stating the date and time. As per the official notice, "All the students of Intermediate Education and their parents are hereby informed that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to release the results of Intermediate First Year and Second Year on Tuesday, June 28 at 11 am."
27 Jun 08:01 PMHow To Check TS Intermediate Results 2022?
Students can check Telangana inter results by visiting the official website. Further, they need to use the required credentials. Check the video below to know the steps -
27 Jun 07:32 PMTS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year result pass percentage
The passing percentage had increased over the previous years. In 2018-19, the pass percentage was 59.37 per cent, which increased to 63.23% in 2019-20. In 2021, the TS inter-pass percentage was recorded as 100 per cent as the board exams were cancelled due to COVID. A total of 4,51,585 students were declared passed out of which 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys.
27 Jun 07:02 PMNumber of Students Appeared in TS Inter Exam 2022
Around 9 lakh students had appeared in the Telangana Intermediate examinations.
27 Jun 06:36 PMTS Intermediate Results 2022 Passing Marks
A student will have to secure at least 35% marks in each subject to pass that particular subject. In aggregate, 350 out of 1000 marks are required to be passed in TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2022.
27 Jun 06:06 PMTelangana Inter Results Login Window
Students will be able to check their 1st year and 2nd year TS results by using their hall ticket number. Check the image of login window below -
27 Jun 05:35 PMHow To Check TS Intermediate Results 2022 by Name?
As per media reports, students who want to check Manabadi TS inter results 2022 by name can refer to third-party websites or they can ask their respective schools to get school-wise TS inter 2022 results. Students should note that inter results 2022 Telangana by name cannot be accessed from the official website.
27 Jun 05:05 PMTS Inter Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed
TSBIE has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of Telangana Class 11 and Class 12 results. As per the updates, the TS inter result will be announced Tomorrow - 28th June at 11 AM. Students can check Manabadi TS Inter Result 2022 and get marks memo online via official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
27 Jun 04:47 PMTelangana Inter Results 2022 Date and Time
The official announcement on TS inter result 2022 has been released by authorities via press note. As per the notice released, the TS Intermediate result will be announced on 28th June at 11 AM. Check notice here
27 Jun 04:25 PMHow To Check Telangana Inter Results 2022 via SMS?
To check the TS inter 2022 result, students need to send an SMS in a specified format to a specified number. Check the format below -
To check TS intermediate 2nd year result 2022 for general stream, students will have to type the SMS in this format - TSGEN2<registration number> at 56263 and
To check Telanagana Inter 1st Year result 2022 for general stream, students will have to type the SMS in this format - TSGEN1<registration number> and send it at 56263.
27 Jun 04:05 PMWhat Details will be Mentioned on TS Intermediate Results 2022 Manabadi?
The online TS inter results 2022 mark memo will be provisional in nature. Students can check the following details that will be mentioned on the TS Inter 1st 2nd years of marks memo -
27 Jun 03:26 PMWhat are the login credentials required to check TSBIE TS Intermediate Result 2022?
Students can check the TS 1st year, 2nd-year results by using the log-in credentials-
27 Jun 03:08 PMHow To Check Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results via Mobile App?
Apart from the official websites, the Telangana Inter results for 1st and 2nd year will be available on the mobile app as well - T App Folio. To check their result via this app, they will have to download it from Google playstore. Check the image below -
27 Jun 02:32 PMList of websites to check TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022
As per the official website, after the TS result declaration students will be able to check it at the official websites - tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in. Apart from these websites, students will get their Telangana inter results here on this page too.
27 Jun 02:31 PMTelangana Inter Results 2022 Date and Time
Over 9 lakh students have appeared for the TSBIE Intermediate Exam 2022. They can check the video below for complete details on TS inter results -
27 Jun 02:29 PMTS Inter Results 2022 Tomorrow
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will declare the TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 tomorrow on 28th June 2022 at 11 AM. Nearly 9.8 lakh students have been waiting for the results. TSBIE will conduct a press meet in which Telangana 1st Year Result 2022 and TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2022 will be announced formally.