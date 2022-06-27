Telangana Inter Results 2022 Live: TSBIE TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Result Tomorrow at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

HIGHLIGHTS Telangana Inter Results 2022 Tomorrow Check TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in Over 9 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year

Telangana Inter Results 2022, TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Result Live Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be announcing the Inter 1st and 2nd years results tomorrow on 28th June 2022. As per media reports, the Telangana Inter results will be announced at 11 AM following which students will be able to check and download their marks memo. Students can check their TS inter results 2022 at these websites - bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Also, a direct link to check the Telangana Inter results will be available at Jagran Josh on its portal results.jagranjosh.com.

TS Inter Results Marks Memo available to the students via a Mobile App called - T App Folio app. As per the details shared by Telangana Intermediate Board, around 9 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. A total of 4.64 Lakh students are waiting for TS 1st Year Inter result 2022 whereas 4.39 lakh students have appeared for the 2nd year exam. The Telangana State 2nd year board examinations were conducted from 7th to 24th May 2022.

